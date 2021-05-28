North America Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market to Grow by 3X During 2020-2030

Companies in the Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market are facing issues in keeping their production facilities fully functional due to shortage of staff and resources amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak. Get a hands-on over key drivers and threats to the Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market to make your company future-ready post the pandemic. Avails out reports for exciting prices to learn new opportunities that companies can capitalize on during and after the Coronavirus crisis.

The progress in the cosmetic and personal care industry has showcased an impressive growth in the recent years, providing an augmentation to probiotic cosmetic products, thereby leading to an expansion in the probiotic cosmetic products market. Natural cosmetic and skin micro biome industry is seeing an optimistic growth, and gaining immense traction in the probiotic cosmetic products market. The development is stimulated due to the demand for facial care and body care probiotic cosmetic products like creams and lotions, serums, scrubs & masks, body lotions etc. The developments and awareness about skin micro biome among consumers is increasing over the last few years thus boosting the demand for probiotic cosmetic products.

The current progress trends of probiotic cosmetic products market are being observed due to the wide range of probiotic cosmetic products in the market. The extensive range of probiotics or good bacteria in their live state or ferments or lysates as ingredients in the cosmetic products is a new trend in the market. Moreover, the rinse off products and leave on products is using probiotic bacteria to match the requirements of the consumer. For instance, companies such as LaFlore Probiotic Skincare offers cleanser product, Bifidobacterium, ferment, lysates and serum concentrate with Lactobacillus or Lactococcus live bacteria.

The report by Fact.MR opines that consumers across all the geographies of the globe are inclined towards using organic and natural skin micro biome products with plant based ingredients, rather than using cosmetic and beauty products with chemical and unnatural additives. Also, growing anxieties about the side-effects of chemical compounds and imitation additives or constituents used in cosmetic products are fueling the demand for natural alternatives to a major extent. This is increasing the demand for customized products or probiotic cosmetics as alternatives for established variants in the market. Owing to the expanding awareness and improved personal care & beauty product spending, private companies are endorsing probiotic cosmetic products with a view to control and prevent the side-effects of unnatural compounds such as sulphates, parabens, mineral oils, and others.

Incessant Research and Development Initiatives Will Bolster the Growth of the Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market

By adopting the latest technologies, leading brands of probiotic cosmetic products are creating inspirational measures for boosting their revenue. For example, brands such as Esse, Laflore, and Marie Veronique are providing their customers with probiotic bacterial ferment and its blends with the help of advanced broth fermentation and purification technologies. Some of the probiotic cosmetic product companies have introduced sample trial packs and starter kits to allow the experience of their products in the early stages; for instance, Esse brand has trial packs for all types of skins to be tested by consumers themselves for the product experience, in a bid to increase their customer base. These technological advancements are likely to positively impact the demand for probiotic cosmetic products in the coming years.

Most of the probiotic cosmetic products produced today are sure to have Lactobacillus or Bacillus genus bacteria as an ingredient, which acts as a probiotic and skin micro biome and studies show that it does not have any side effects on the different skin types. As many consumers are aware of the fact that probiotic cosmetic products offer ample skin health benefits and helps in anti-ageing, skin repair cosmetics are likely to be preferred by skin health-conscious customers around the world.

Exorbitant Pricing of Probiotic Cosmetics Will Hamper the Growth of Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market

Probiotic cosmetic products are premium valued, and are reasonably pricier than conventional cosmetic products. This major factor is acting as a challenge to the growth of the global probiotic cosmetic products market. Crucial features affecting the price of probiotic cosmetic products include high costs of research & development, high and unstable prices of significant raw materials, and labor-intensive production processes.

The high cost of probiotic bacterial cultures such as Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium, Bacillus, Monococcus, Lactococcus, etc., and wide range of raw materials, cause a decline in the profit margins for manufacturers. The certification process for probiotic cosmetic products involves a high level of initial investment. In addition, the promotion of probiotic cosmetic products involves high expenditure on campaigns and associated costs.

North America to Dominate the Regional Landscape

North America’s dominance in probiotic cosmetic products market is likely to grow, with a market share of nearly 41% by 2029-end due to consistent adoption of probiotic cosmetic products, together with growing number of probiotic cosmetic products manufacturers, particularly in the United States, which will continue to favor the growth of probiotic cosmetic products market in the region. Probiotic cosmetic products market in Europe, is seeing a growing trend of cosmetic and beauty products and widening the scope of probiotic cosmetic products manufacturers. This will pave the way for meaningful prospects for probiotic cosmetic products market in Europe.

