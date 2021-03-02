North America Preventive Vaccines Market Hits USD 30 Bn by 2028 with AstraZeneca, Bavarian Nordic A/S, China National Biotec Group Company, CSL Ltd, Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd, Emergent BioSolutions, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co, Novavax, Pfizer

North America Preventive Vaccines Market is expected to grow by +9% annually to reach $30.01 billion by 2028.

Vaccination is a highly effective method of preventing certain infectious diseases. Vaccines are generally very safe, and serious adverse reactions are uncommon.

Vaccines help your immune system fight infections faster and more effectively. When you get a vaccine, it sparks your immune response, helping your body fight off and remember the germ so it can attack it if the germ ever invades again.

A preventive HIV vaccine is given to people who do not have HIV, with the goal of preventing HIV infection in the future. The vaccine teaches the person’s immune system to recognize and effectively fight HIV in case the person is ever exposed to HIV.

Global Preventive Vaccines Market will reach $80.47 billion, growing by +10% annually over 2021-2028 owing to increasing healthcare expenditure, new development of the vaccines, and rising need for preventive vaccines especially new COVID-19 vaccines.

Key Players:

AstraZeneca plc

Bavarian Nordic A/S

China National Biotec Group Company Ltd

CSL Ltd

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd

Emergent BioSolutions Inc

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co

Novavax, Inc

Pfizer Inc

Sanofi SA

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

The report covers the major driving factors influencing the revenue scale of the North America Preventive Vaccines Market and details about the surging demand in this area. North America Preventive Vaccines market research is provided for international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis and development status of key regions. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and analysis of cost structures. This report also shows import/export consumption, supply and demand, costs, prices, revenues and gross margins.

North America Preventive Vaccines Market Report Segment: by type

Live/Attenuated Vaccines

Inactivated Vaccines

Subunit Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines

Conjugate Vaccines

Recombinant Vector Vaccines

Other Vaccines

North America Preventive Vaccines Market Report Segment: by route of administration

Intramuscular Route

Subcutaneous Route

Oral Route

Intravenous Injection

Other Administration Routes

North America Preventive Vaccines Market Report Segment: by region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

