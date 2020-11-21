North America Prefilled Syringes Market: Trends Analysis And Coronavirus (Covid-19) Effect Analysis To 2026 | Major Giants – Bayer AG, MedPro Group, SCHOTT AG, Gerresheimer AG

An influential North America Prefilled Syringes Market report carries out an evaluation of the growth rate and the market value of North America Prefilled Syringes industry based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. Thorough market analysis covered in this report by skilled experts gives every bit of knowledge which is imperative to design and align with current market scenarios. This market research report is one-stop archive for in-depth knowledge of market analytics aggregated by a broad rundown of distributors from over the globe. Moreover, for the businesses, it is the most important to get knowhow of consumer’s demands, preferences, attitudes and their changing tastes about the specific product which can be studied via this winning North America Prefilled Syringes Market report.

North America prefilled syringes market is registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed due to home market growth in Healthcare and benefits of using traditional prefilled syringes.

BD, Stevanato Group, WIPO , NIPRO, Daetwyler Holding, Bayer AG, MedPro Group, SCHOTT AG, Gerresheimer AG, Haselmeier, Catalent, Baxter, Medtronic, West Pharmaceutical Services Terumo Corporation, among others.

The market would gain significant growth rate during the forecast period, reaching a substantial market size by 2019. The market has been analyzed taking into considerations the different factors which includes the market drivers, restraints, opportunities, key competitor landscape, trend analysis, outlook, estimate and forecast factors. The impact of COVID -19 could be seen on the market; however, the North America Prefilled Syringes Market would recover from this pandemic by end of the next year. We have also mentioned the key trends of the market that would impact the growth of the market at present and in the coming years as well.

A pre-filled syringe is a disposable syringe that is supplied with the substance to be injected. These are new devices used to distribute drugs that are more reliable, cost-effective, secure, comfortable, sterile, safe and affordable. Over the duration of 2017, an estimated 72,000 drug overdose fatalities have been recorded to mark a rise of about 10% in 2017, nearly half of which could have been avoided by the use of pre-filled syringes in healthcare procedures according to the Center for Disease Control.

Market Drivers

Home market growth in healthcare is driving the growth of the market

Increased use of injectable medicines is propelling the growth of the market

Enhanced chronic disease occurrence is boosting the growth of the market

Benefits of using traditional prefilled syringes is contributing to the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Strong federal rules is hampering the growth of the market

Different drug delivery methods are available which is hindering the growth of the market

Remembrance of material is restricting the growth of the market

In June 2019, Fresenius Kabi AG announces the immediate launch of Injectmine Methylsulfate Injection, USP, ready-to-equipped prefilled syringes, in the 3 mg/3 mL size, in the United States. Fresenius Kabi is a global health company specializing in surgical treatments and developments in injection, transfusion and dietary medicines. With this launch, the company has extended its product portfolio and improved its market share.

In September 2018, Novartis AG has announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved as an additional formula for allergic asthma as well as chronic idiopathic urticaria (CIU) indication, 75 mg/0.5 mL and 150 mg /1 mL single-dose prefilled syringes (PFS) for Xolair (omalizumab) 2. Xolair PFS will be formulated by the end of this year in the United States. A single-dose vial of 150 mg containing a dry, lyophilized product for reconstitution is currently available in Xolair. With this approval, the company has increased its product portfolio and improved its market share.

