North America Potato Chips Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast 2020-2025

Potato chips are deep fried and seasoned snacks prepared using thin potato slices. They appear yellow-brownish in color due to the sugar present in potatoes, which combines with the amino acids and turns brown. Potato chips are packed and sold in air-tight packets that increase the shelf life of the products and prevent microbiological spoilage, as well as chemical and enzymatic activities.

North America Potato Chips Market Trends:

Potato chips are one of the most popular snack items consumed in North America. This can be attributed to the hectic lifestyles that have resulted in the increased demand for convenient and ready-to-eat foods. With the rising sales, manufacturers have introduced a wide variety of flavors to cater to the different tastes and preferences of the consumers across the region. Besides this, with the rising health-consciousness, they have also introduced potato chips with low-fat and calorie content. Moreover, the easy accessibility of potato chips in well-organized retail stores, like supermarkets and convenience stores, also boosts sales.

View Report TOC, Figures and Tables: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-potato-chips-market

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Segmentation:

Key Regions Analysed

United States

Canada

Market by Product Type

Plain

Flavoured

Market by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Food Stores

Online Stores

Others

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-potato-chips-market/requestsample

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

Contact US: IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group