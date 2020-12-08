North America Potato Chips Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast 2020-2025
The North America potato chips market witnessed a steady growth during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years., according to a new report by IMARC Group.
Potato chips are deep fried and seasoned snacks prepared using thin potato slices. They appear yellow-brownish in color due to the sugar present in potatoes, which combines with the amino acids and turns brown. Potato chips are packed and sold in air-tight packets that increase the shelf life of the products and prevent microbiological spoilage, as well as chemical and enzymatic activities.
North America Potato Chips Market Trends:
Potato chips are one of the most popular snack items consumed in North America. This can be attributed to the hectic lifestyles that have resulted in the increased demand for convenient and ready-to-eat foods. With the rising sales, manufacturers have introduced a wide variety of flavors to cater to the different tastes and preferences of the consumers across the region. Besides this, with the rising health-consciousness, they have also introduced potato chips with low-fat and calorie content. Moreover, the easy accessibility of potato chips in well-organized retail stores, like supermarkets and convenience stores, also boosts sales.
Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Market Segmentation:
Key Regions Analysed
United States
Canada
Market by Product Type
Plain
Flavoured
Market by Distribution Channel
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Specialty Food Stores
Online Stores
Others
