North America Potassium Permanganate Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast 2020-2025

Potassium permanganate, also known as permanganate of potash, is an odorless, dark purple crystalline compound with a distinctive sweet taste. It is a versatile oxidizing agent with several disinfecting and deodorizing properties. As a result, potassium permanganate is widely used for purifying drinking water as well as in several wastewater treatment applications. It is also used for chemical manufacturing, pollutant reduction, odor control in sugar refineries, and volumetric analysis.

Market Trends:

In North America, the growing adoption of potassium permanganate to eliminate toxic chemicals and control algae growth in water, is primarily augmenting the market growth. Moreover, it is also utilized in the wastewater treatment sector to deodorize and remove corrosives from the stream, thereby further propelling the market. In addition to this, potassium permanganate is experiencing a high demand in the chemical industry to synthesize organic compounds for numerous chemical processes. Apart from this, the increasing usage of potassium permanganate in the aquaculture sector to replenish oxygen in fishponds and control fish diseases and parasites is further catalyzing the market growth in North America.

Table of Contents

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Physical and Chemical Properties

4.3 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Potassium Permanganate Market

5.1 Market Performance

5.2 Market Breakup by Application

5.3 Market Breakup by Grade

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Forecast

6 North America Potassium Permanganate Market

6.1 Market Performance

6.2 Impact of COVID-19

6.3 Market Forecast

7 North America Potassium Permanganate Market: Breakup by Application

7.1 Water Treatment

7.2 Waste Water Treatment

7.3 Chemicals Manufacturing

7.4 Aquaculture

7.5 Metal Processing

7.6 Air and Gas Purification

7.7 Others

8 North America Potassium Permanganate Market: Breakup by Grade

8.1 Free Flowing Grade

8.2 Technical Grade

8.3 Pharmaceutical Grade

9 North America Potassium Permanganate Market: Breakup by Country

9.1 United States

9.1.1 Historical Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Breakup by Application

9.1.3 Market Breakup by Grade

9.1.4 Market Forecast

9.2 Canada

9.2.1 Historical Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Breakup by Application

9.2.3 Market Breakup by Grade

9.2.4 Market Forecast

10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats

11 Value Chain Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Raw Material Procurement

11.3 Manufacturing

11.4 Marketing

11.5 Distribution

11.6 Export

11.7 End-Use

12 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Rivalry

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

