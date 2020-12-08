North America Potassium Permanganate Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast 2020-2025
The North America potassium permanganate market currently witnessing moderate growth during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years., according to a new report by IMARC Group.
Potassium permanganate, also known as permanganate of potash, is an odorless, dark purple crystalline compound with a distinctive sweet taste. It is a versatile oxidizing agent with several disinfecting and deodorizing properties. As a result, potassium permanganate is widely used for purifying drinking water as well as in several wastewater treatment applications. It is also used for chemical manufacturing, pollutant reduction, odor control in sugar refineries, and volumetric analysis.
Market Trends:
In North America, the growing adoption of potassium permanganate to eliminate toxic chemicals and control algae growth in water, is primarily augmenting the market growth. Moreover, it is also utilized in the wastewater treatment sector to deodorize and remove corrosives from the stream, thereby further propelling the market. In addition to this, potassium permanganate is experiencing a high demand in the chemical industry to synthesize organic compounds for numerous chemical processes. Apart from this, the increasing usage of potassium permanganate in the aquaculture sector to replenish oxygen in fishponds and control fish diseases and parasites is further catalyzing the market growth in North America.
Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-potassium-permanganate-market/requestsample
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Table of Contents
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Physical and Chemical Properties
4.3 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Potassium Permanganate Market
5.1 Market Performance
5.2 Market Breakup by Application
5.3 Market Breakup by Grade
5.4 Market Breakup by Region
5.5 Market Forecast
6 North America Potassium Permanganate Market
6.1 Market Performance
6.2 Impact of COVID-19
6.3 Market Forecast
7 North America Potassium Permanganate Market: Breakup by Application
7.1 Water Treatment
7.2 Waste Water Treatment
7.3 Chemicals Manufacturing
7.4 Aquaculture
7.5 Metal Processing
7.6 Air and Gas Purification
7.7 Others
8 North America Potassium Permanganate Market: Breakup by Grade
8.1 Free Flowing Grade
8.2 Technical Grade
8.3 Pharmaceutical Grade
9 North America Potassium Permanganate Market: Breakup by Country
9.1 United States
9.1.1 Historical Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Breakup by Application
9.1.3 Market Breakup by Grade
9.1.4 Market Forecast
9.2 Canada
9.2.1 Historical Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Breakup by Application
9.2.3 Market Breakup by Grade
9.2.4 Market Forecast
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Raw Material Procurement
11.3 Manufacturing
11.4 Marketing
11.5 Distribution
11.6 Export
11.7 End-Use
12 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Rivalry
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
For more information about this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-potassium-permanganate-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
Contact US: IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/
Email: sales@imarcgroup.com
USA: +1-631-791-1145
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group