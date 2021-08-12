North America Potassium Nitrate Market Research Report, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Potassium Nitrate Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the north america potassium nitrate market grew at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the north america market to exhibit moderate growth during 2020-2025.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Potassium nitrate (KNO3) is a dirty grey to white crystalline chemical compound that is water-soluble and non-combustible, but can accelerate the burning of other combustible materials when used in large quantities. It is primarily adopted in rocket propellers, food preservatives, tree stump removals, fertilizers, fireworks, etc. Additionally, potassium nitrate is also used in producing oral care products for providing protection against extreme dental sensitivity. Furthermore, it is widely utilized in fertilizers to improve yields and enhance the quality of field crops.

The North America potassium nitrate market is primarily driven by the rising product demand in the agriculture industry. Potassium nitrate provides essential salts for plant development and optimizes the functioning of plant tissues. Moreover, it also restricts the growth of harmful microorganisms that cause botulism and other crop-related diseases, thereby experiencing a high demand in the region. Additionally, the expanding meat processing industry in North America has augmented the use of potassium nitrate as a food preservative for increasing the shelf life of meat and sustaining its natural color. Besides this, the rising demand for potassium nitrate in the pharmaceutical sector based on its oxidizing properties and desensitizing tendency, is expected to further bolster the market growth in the region over the forecasted period.

North America Potassium Nitrate Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the north america potassium nitrate market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the north america potassium nitrate market on the basis of raw material, end-use industry, and country.

Breakup by Raw Material:

  • Potassium Chloride
  • Ammonium Nitrate
  • Sodium Nitrate

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

  • Agriculture Industry
  • General Industries
  • Pharmaceutical Industry
  • Food Industry
  • Other

Breakup by Country:

  • United States
  • Canada

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-potassium-nitrate-market

Key highlights of the report:

  • Market Performance (2014-2019)
  • Market Outlook (2020-2025)
  • Industry Trends
  • Market Drivers and Success Factors
  • The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
  • Value Chain Analysis
  • Structure of the Global Market
  • Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

