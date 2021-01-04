North America Polypropylene Market: To Receive Overwhelming Hike In Future To 2026 | Top Companies- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Total, Exxon Mobil Corporation, SABIC, BASF SE

For an enhanced user experience of this North America Polypropylene Market report, all the facts and figures of statistical and numerical data are represented very well throughout the report. The market document gives estimations about the size of the market with information on key vendor revenues, development of the industry by upstream and downstream, industry progress, key companies, along with market segment type and market application. Businesses can accomplish key statistics on the market status of regional and global manufacturers along with valuable assistance which drives the business towards the growth. An international North America Polypropylene report helps North America Polypropylene industry in deciding upon various strategies such as production, marketing, sales or promotion for a particular product in the market or the new product to be launched.

North America polypropylene market is expected to register a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Segmentation: North America Polypropylene Market

North America polypropylene market is segmented into two notable segments on the basis of type and application.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into homopolymers and copolymers.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into packaging, automotive, medical, construction, consumer products, electrical & electronics and others.

North America Polypropylene Market Country Level Analysis:

The countries covered in the North America Polypropylene Market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico

Leading North America Polypropylene manufacturers/companies operating at both regional and global levels: China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Total, PetroChina Company Limited, Exxon Mobil Corporation, SABIC, BASF SE, Borealis AG, Braskem, Celanese Corporation, Formosa Plastics Corporation, U.S.A., LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Niche Polymer, PolyOne Corporation, Reliance Industries Limited, Sasol Limited, SCG Chemicals Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Trinseo, Westlake Chemical Corporation among others.

Recent Developments:

In March 2018, ExxonMobil Corporation expanded its U.S. Gulf Coast manufacturing unit capacity for the production of advanced polypropylene products. The new plant will have a capacity by up to 450,000 tons a year and will produce advanced PP products to be used in high performance packaging and automotive applications.

In April 2018, Braskem launched New Prisma 6810 Polypropylene plastic that offers stiffness, transparency and toughness to be used in various thermoforming applications. The company showcased its product at the world’s leading plastics trade show and conference, NPE 2018.

In June 2017, Braskem announced the construction of a new manufacturing plant for the production of Polypropylene (PP) in Texas, U.S. The company invested a total sum of USD 675 Million for the construction of this plant. The investment in the construction of this petrochemical plant will add a substantial capacity in the production of PP.

Table Of Contents: North America Polypropylene Market



Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

