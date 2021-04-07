North America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2021 To 2025

The report discusses many vital industry facets that influence North America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin industry acutely which includes extensive study of competitive edge, latest technological advancements, region-wise industry environment, contemporary market and manufacturing trends, leading market contenders, and current consumption tendency of the end user. The report also oversees market size, market share, growth rate, revenue, and CAGR reported previously along with its forecast estimation.

The North America polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resin market is estimated to witness a significant growth, at an estimated CAGR of over 4.5%, over the forecast period.

Growing food and beverage industry and growing demand for sustainable and recyclable material are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

– Increasing import of polyester products at low cost is likely to hinder the markets growth.

– Increasing use of bio-based PET products are projected to create opportunities to the market growth in the future.

– United States is expected to dominate the market and is also expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin market report chiefly includes following manufacturers-

Alpek S.A.B. de C.V., BASF SE, DAK Americas, Dow, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, LOTTE Chemical CORPORATION, M&G Polymers USA LLC, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, SABIC, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

North America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market Competitive Landscape

Increasing Demand from Food & Beverage Industry

– PET is a plastic material, which has found increasing applications in the food and beverage industry for packaging purposes. PET has been replacing glass in food packaging applications, owing to its extremely lightweight, easy and efficient to transport, and shatterproof features.

– PET is a very strong and inert material that does not react with foods. It is resistant to attacks by micro-organisms and will not biologically degrade. Additionally, unlike glass, PET is extremely lightweight, easy and efficient to transport, re-sealable for efficient on-the-go hydration, environmentally safe, recyclable, and shatterproof. Owing to its chemical inertness and physical properties, especially glass-like transparency, lightweight, and rigidity, PET is widely used as a food packaging material.

– Common applications of PET in the food and beverage industry are bottled water, milk, juices, and carbonated drinks bottles, ketchup, jars for peanut butter, mayonnaise, pickles, jam, and others, sandwich boxes, tubs and food containers, can laminations, etc.

Major Highlights of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market report:

-Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market Overview

-Market Competition by Manufacturers

-Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

-Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

-Market Effect Factors Analysis

-North America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market Forecast (2020-2026)

North America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market Scenario-

Each segment of the North America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin market is extensively evaluated in the research study. The segmental analysis offered in the report pinpoints key opportunities available in the North America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin market through leading segments. The regional study of the North America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin market included in the report helps readers to gain a sound understanding of the development of different geographical markets in recent years and also going forth.

The information displayed in the worldwide Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin market offers maturing openings, which help clients to make key moves and flourish their business. The report features the effect of various elements that may bring about impeding or pushing the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin advertise at worldwide just as nearby level. The worldwide Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin statistical surveying report offers the outline of key players overwhelming the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin market including a few perspectives, for example, their money related synopsis, business technique, and latest advancements in these organizations.

Competitive Landscape:

The North America polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resin market is consolidated in nature. Key players in the market include LOTTE Chemical CORPORATION, SABIC, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, and BASF SE, among others.

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

