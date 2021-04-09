North America Plastic Bottles Market Insights, Trends, Global Demands and Business Analysis 2021 to 2025

The North America Plastic Bottles Market Research Report Forecast 2021 – 2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehend North America Plastic Bottles data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report. The report provides pre COVID-19 historic data, the impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19.

The North America plastic bottles market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Key Players in the North America Plastic Bottles Market: Alpha Packaging Inc., Altium Packaging (Loews Corporation), Gerresheimer AG, Graham Packaging Company, Berry Global, Inc., Plastipak Holdings Inc., Amcor Plc, Comar LLC, and Others.

Industry News:

– February 2020 – Amcor in the multivitamin category showcased the development and launch of the PET container that is made from 100% post-consumer recycled content (PCR) resin. The company created the new clear bottle in two sizes, 100 cubic centimetre’s and 150 cubic centimetre’s, for Ritual, a health meets technology company that reimagined the multivitamin.

– July 2019 – Berry Global Group, Inc. completed the acquisition of RPC Group, Plc. with an approximate price of USD 6.5 billion. RPC Group is the leading global designer and engineer of the plastic products in packaging and non-packaging markets. The acquisition has helped the growth of Berry’s Engineered Materials product portfolio, which is expected to strengthen the Berry’s product line.

– March 2019 – Altium Packaging Canada announced that it has acquired Plastique Micron (PMI) and its affiliates, IMBC Blow molding (2014) and Action Plastic Products, which is a major specialty packaging manufacturer. Altium was focusing on in expansion plans in Canada over the past year and continues to seek opportunities to grow across the country.

Key Market Trends:

Non-Alcoholic Beverages to Dominate the Market

– Soda consumption is decreasing in the U.S. However; bottled water consumption has been increasing. Both products are predominately packaged in plastic bottles. In fact, plastic bottle usage skyrocketed from carbonated soft drinks (CSD) have reached their saturation in the North American region, and companies like Coca-Cola, Pepsi, and Keurig Dr pepper have reported flat sales from their carbonated software division in North America.

– Coca-Cola, in its annual reports for 2018 and 2019, mentioned that the unit volume sales of its CSD were 3.306 billion-unit cases in 2018 and 3.44 billion in 2017. The company has claimed to be the most significant player in the North American region, with a market share of 43% in 2018. _

– According to PETRA, PET is a clear, strong, and lightweight plastic that is widely used for packaging foods and beverages, especially convenience-sized soft drinks, juices, and water. Virtually all single-serving and 2-liter bottles of carbonated soft drinks and water sold in the U.S. are made from PET._

– As the shift from soda to water progresses, the bottled water industry has worked with recycling advocates to increase recycling rates of water bottles.

– The companies in the region are currently expanding. In 2019, Nestle Waters North America (NWNA) announced the acquisition of bottled water distributor Watchung Spring Water in the United States.

– Cott Corporation made two significant acquisitions in 2018 and 2019. In 2018, it acquired The Mountain Valley Spring Company for USD 78.5 million from Great Range Capital, and in 2019, it acquired WG America Company and its individual affiliated companies.

Market Scenario:

North America Plastic Bottles Market research is an understanding report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and important information offering an entire study of the Impact of COVID-19 on Plastic Bottles Market, Industry Outlook, Opportunities in Market, and Expansion By 2025 and also taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. Research techniques like PESTLE and SWOT analysis are made available by the researchers

This North America Plastic Bottles Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2025

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

