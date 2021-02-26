North America Plastic Bottles and Containers Market Growth Prospects, Key Vendors, Future Scenario Forecast to 2028

North America Plastic Bottles and Containers Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing at a CAGR of 4.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 53,568.15 million by 2027. Growing consumption of non-alcoholic beverages in the U.S. boosts the demand of plastic bottles and containers in the region.

North America Plastic Bottles and Containers Market The major players covered in the report are Illing Company, Dahl-Tech, Inc, Us Pack Group, Dash Packaging Inc, Canyon Plastics Inc., MJS Packaging, Berry Global Inc., Graham Packaging Company, Ontario Plastic Container Producers Ltd., Alpack Plastics Inc., Plastipak Holdings, Inc., Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, Kaufman Container, Amcor plc, shopfls, Containers Plus, Green Bay Plastics, Genesis Industries, Inc., IGH Holdings, Inc. (Inmark Packaging) and APEX Plastics among others domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the subsequent aspects:

North America Plastic Bottles and Containers Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of worldwide North America Plastic Bottles and Containers market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is employed to quantify global extended reality market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Component, Device Type, Industry Vertical, End-user, and Region.

during this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of North America Plastic Bottles and Containers as follows:

History Year: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year to 2027

Key Stakeholders/Global Reports:

North America Plastic Bottles and Containers Manufacturers

North America Plastic Bottles and Containers Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

North America Plastic Bottles and Containers Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Market Insights within the Report

