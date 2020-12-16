North America Piroctone Olamine Market 2020 Key Trends, Growth, Share, Size, Analysis and Forecast to 2027

The North America piroctone olamine market was valued at US$ 17,500.39 Thousand in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 25,027.62 Thousand by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 – 2027.

Piroctone olamine is utilized for the treatment of fungal infections. It is the ethanolamine salt of the hydroxamic acid derivative piroctone. It is frequently exploited in anti-dandruff shampoo as a replacement for the compound zinc pyrithione. In shampoo production, piroctone olamine when used in combination with other substances effectively reduced the amount of dandruff and simultaneously provided hair conditioning advantages. Piroctone olamine can be designed to provide extra benefits like smoothness and softness as the product has unique chemical structure that easily dissolve in shampoo formula. Moreover, the product is highly embraced by shampoo manufacturers due to its anti-fungal properties which subsequently helps to eradicate dandruff. Malassezia globosa is the fungus which is responsible for causing dandruff and seborrheic dermatitis. The presence of this fungus results in scalp irritation and scalp starts shedding tiny flakes. In severe cases, inflammation, redness, and extremely itchy patches can occur. The anti-fungal properties of piroctone olamine aids in controlling the spread of malassezia globosa. In addition to this, piroctone olamine also helps in preventing hair loss and boosts the hair growth and this further augments the growth of the market.

The U.S contributed to the largest share in the North America piroctone olamine market. The piroctone olamine has gained importance across cosmetic industries. Further, the growth of cosmetic industry provides a huge market opportunity for major players operating in the piroctone olamine market. Additionally, the increase in the disposable income of the consumers in the US has surged the demand for improved variety of cosmetic care products, thus, positively impact the growth of piroctone olamine in the US. In US, the demand for piroctone olamine is governed and regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which checks for the safety and effectiveness review of piroctone olamine. The product should be between 0.05 percent to 0.5 percent and 0.1 percent to 1.0 percent to be declared to be used in preparation of a dandruff control single active ingredient in leave-on and rinse-off dosage forms, respectively.

The key players profiled in the Piroctone Olamine Market research study includes:

Starchem Enterprises Limited

Clariant

Zhonglan Industry Co., Ltd

Merck KGaA

