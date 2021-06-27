North America Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market Insights Shared In Detailed Report 2020, Forecasts to 2030

North America pharmaceutical CDMO market is expected to grow by 6.0% annually in the forecast period and reach $101.1 billion by 2030 driven by increasing demand for biological therapies and specialty medicines, rising demand for cost control in drug development, and rising healthcare expenditures.

Highlighted with 37 tables and 50 figures, this 131-page report “North America Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market 2020-2030 by Category, Service Type (CMO, CRO), Therapeutic Application, End User, and Country” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America pharmaceutical CDMO market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=GMD499

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America pharmaceutical CDMO market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Category, Service Type, Therapeutic Application, End User, and Country.

Based on Category, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Pharmaceutical Industry

– Biopharmaceutical Industry

Based on Service Type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO)

– Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) (further split into Branded API Manufacturing and Generic API Manufacturing)

– Finished Dosage Formulations (FDF) (further segmented into Solid Dosage, Oral Liquids, Parenteral/Injectables, Other FDFs)

– Secondary Packaging

Pharmaceutical Contract Research Organization (CRO)

– CRO for Pre-clinical Development

– CRO for Phase I Trials

– CRO for Phase II Trials

– CRO for Phase III Trials

– CRO for Phase IV Trials

– Laboratory Services

– Consulting Services

– Data Management Services

Based on Therapeutic Application, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Infectious Diseases

– Oncology

– Metabolic Disorders

– Cardiovascular Disorders

– Central Nervous System

– Pulmonary Disorders

– Gastrointestinal Disorders

– Other Therapeutic Applications

Based on End User, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

– Medical Device Companies

– Academic Institutes

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Category, Service Type, and Therapeutic Application over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in North America pharmaceutical CDMO market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=GMD499

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Company Profiles of CMO:

Aenova Group

Baxter BioPharma Solutions

Boehringer Ingelheim

Catalent Inc.

Famar S.A.

Hospira, Inc.

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.

Lonza Group

Patheon Inc.

Pfizer CentreSource

Recipharm AB

Vetter Pharma International GmbH

8.3.2 Company Profiles of CRO:

Charles River Laboratories

CMIC Co. Ltd

Covance Inc.

Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co Ltd

ICON Plc

IQVIA Holdings Inc.

LSK North America Pharma Service Co Ltd

Novotech Pty Ltd

PAREXEL International Corporation

Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC (PPD)

PRA Health Sciences Inc.

Quanticate Ltd

Samsung Bioepis Co. Ltd

SGS SA (SGS Life Sciences)

Syneos Health Inc.

WuXi AppTec Inc.

(Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)