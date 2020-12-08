North America Perfume Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast 2020-2025
According to the North American perfume market report by IMARC Group, the market to reach a value of US$ 8.6 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 2.8% during 2020-2025.
A perfume is a mixture of alcohol, water, essential oil and other aroma compounds that provide a pleasant smell to an individual’s body. Some of the natural ingredients used in the production of perfumes are flowers, spices, fruits, woods, roots and animal secretions. Apart from this, several distinctive aromas of plants, like sandalwood, rosemary, jasmine, cinnamon, and rose, are also used in the process of making perfumes.
North America Perfume Market Trends:
In North America, with the rising consciousness among the masses about personal grooming, there has been an increase in consumer spending on beauty and personal care products, like perfumes. Furthermore, the introduction of unisex products, and the development of varied and new fragrances with a unique blend of exotic scents, has provided a positive impact on market growth. Moreover, several leading players are launching natural and value-added perfumes in innovative and designer bottles to expand their existing product portfolio and attract a wider consumer base.
Table of Contents
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Perfume Market
5.1 Market Performance
5.2 Market Breakup by Perfume Type
5.3 Market Breakup by Category
5.3 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.4 Market Breakup by Region
5.5 Market Forecast
6 North America Perfume Market
6.1 Market Performance
6.2 Market Forecast
7 North America Perfume Market: Breakup by Perfume Type
7.1 Premium Perfume Products
7.2 Mass Perfume Products
8 North America Perfume Market: Breakup by Category
8.1 Female Fragrances
8.2 Male Fragrances
8.3 Unisex Fragrances
9 North America Perfume Market: Breakup by Distribution Channel
9.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
9.2 Specialty Retailers
9.3 Online Stores
9.4 Others
10 North America Perfume Market: Breakup by Country
10.1 United States
10.1.1 Historical Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Breakup by Perfume Type
10.1.3 Market Breakup by Category
10.1.4 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
10.1.5 Market Forecast
10.2 Canada
10.2.1 Historical Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Breakup by Perfume Type
10.2.3 Market Breakup by Category
10.2.4 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
10.2.5 Market Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Raw Material Procurement
12.3 Manufacturers
12.4 Distributors
12.5 Exporters
12.6 Retailers
12.7 End-Consumers
13 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Rivalry
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
