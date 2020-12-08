North America Perfume Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast 2020-2025

A perfume is a mixture of alcohol, water, essential oil and other aroma compounds that provide a pleasant smell to an individual’s body. Some of the natural ingredients used in the production of perfumes are flowers, spices, fruits, woods, roots and animal secretions. Apart from this, several distinctive aromas of plants, like sandalwood, rosemary, jasmine, cinnamon, and rose, are also used in the process of making perfumes.

North America Perfume Market Trends:

In North America, with the rising consciousness among the masses about personal grooming, there has been an increase in consumer spending on beauty and personal care products, like perfumes. Furthermore, the introduction of unisex products, and the development of varied and new fragrances with a unique blend of exotic scents, has provided a positive impact on market growth. Moreover, several leading players are launching natural and value-added perfumes in innovative and designer bottles to expand their existing product portfolio and attract a wider consumer base.

Table of Contents

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Perfume Market

5.1 Market Performance

5.2 Market Breakup by Perfume Type

5.3 Market Breakup by Category

5.3 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Forecast

6 North America Perfume Market

6.1 Market Performance

6.2 Market Forecast

7 North America Perfume Market: Breakup by Perfume Type

7.1 Premium Perfume Products

7.2 Mass Perfume Products

8 North America Perfume Market: Breakup by Category

8.1 Female Fragrances

8.2 Male Fragrances

8.3 Unisex Fragrances

9 North America Perfume Market: Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

9.2 Specialty Retailers

9.3 Online Stores

9.4 Others

10 North America Perfume Market: Breakup by Country

10.1 United States

10.1.1 Historical Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Breakup by Perfume Type

10.1.3 Market Breakup by Category

10.1.4 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

10.1.5 Market Forecast

10.2 Canada

10.2.1 Historical Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Breakup by Perfume Type

10.2.3 Market Breakup by Category

10.2.4 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

10.2.5 Market Forecast

11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats

12 Value Chain Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Raw Material Procurement

12.3 Manufacturers

12.4 Distributors

12.5 Exporters

12.6 Retailers

12.7 End-Consumers

13 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Rivalry

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

