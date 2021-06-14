North America Oxygen Concentrators Market Key Vendors, Analysis by Growth and Revolutionary Opportunities by 2030

North America Oxygen Concentrators Market: Overview

Oxygen concentrators are gaining traction in oxygen therapies, alongside oxygen cylinders and LMO. They are recently being preferred for Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms due to two reasons: paucity of other therapies notably oxygen cylinders, due to mismatch between demand and supply, and the efficacy to meet the patient’s need, despite the fact that the oxygen sourced may be as pure as the filled cylinders. They typically concentrate oxygen from the atmosphere and can be taken by the patient through the cannula—with estimated purity of 90 to 95%. The WHO has made its role clear in one of its report in 2015, as the report had reiterated the effectiveness of oxygen concentrators to work continuously throughout the day and seven days a week. All these has set the background for the evolution of North America oxygen concentrators market.

The key technologies in the North America oxygen concentrators market are continuous flow and pulse flow. Portable systems are gaining popularity due to the ease of use and ergonomics.

The study on the North America oxygen concentrators market makes a critical assessment of key growth dynamics, share and size of various key segments, emerging consumer propositions that interest new entrants, and recent strategy implementation by some of the top players in the regional market.

North America Oxygen Concentrators Market: Key Trends

Over the past few months, North America has seen massive rise in Covid-19 case loads. Devices that can delivery oxygen therapies—notably oxygen concentrators—have proved to be an effective technology for home isolation and in settings where there is a lack of availability of oxygen cylinders. Numerous hospitals have witnessed shortage of oxygen cylinders, despite producers rebuffing the manufacturing of such cylinders.

Thus, the high cost of oxygen concentrators is offset by the ease of availability as well as that of its use. The emergence of new variants of Sars-Cov-2 has led to upsurge in cases and new waves in some economies, leading to mounting concerns among healthcare systems in North America also. This will propel the in the North America oxygen concentrators market.

North America Oxygen Concentrators Market: Notable Development and Competitive Dynamics

Numerous Associations of the medical device industry have nudged manufacturers in North America oxygen concentrators to augment the production of oxygen cylinders to meet the rise in daily demand. The rise in number of patients who are advised home isolation has spurred the demand for such oxygen therapies. The U.S. FDA has reiterated that it is ready to accept emergency authorization of portable oxygen cylinders. Players including 3B Medical have considered this a positive impetus for boosting their production in North America oxygen concentrators. Growing number of players aspiring for vast revenue streams in homecare settings are likely to adopt new production strategies across the entire value chain to meet the market demand.

Some of the key players in the North America oxygen concentrators market are;

Inova Labs, Inc. O2 Concepts Inogen, Inc. DeVilbiss Healthcare Philips Healthcare North America Oxygen Concentrators Market: Regional Assessment

The U.S. has been emerged as a highly lucrative market in North America oxygen concentrators. Favorable regulatory frameworks and growing inclination of manufacturers to respond to emergency surge have propelled the growth of the market in the U.S. Canada has also been presenting substantial revenues, fueled by the rise in healthcare spending on control of epidemics.

