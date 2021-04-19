North America Outdoor LED Lighting Market Report by Growth Enablers, Geography, Restraints and Trends – Global Forecast To 2027 Recent Research Reports of North America Outdoor LED Lighting Market Report – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 | Data Bridge Market Research

The outdoor led lighting can be defined as lighting sources that used for illuminating or lighting in the outdoor space. Consumers or Municipalities deploying these light solutions in the outdoor applications for enhancing the ambience beauty and security. Moreover, these lighting solutions are highly energy-efficient, offer longer lifespan compare to traditional lighting solutions. Moreover, outdoor LED lighting solutions have lower impact on the environment. These lighting solutions used in a variety of applications such as wall washing, lighting pathways, signage lighting, area lighting and more.

North America outdoor LED lighting is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Segmentation: North America Outdoor LED Lighting Market

North America outdoor LED lighting is segmented into following notable segments that are offering, installation type, and application.

On the basis of offering, the market is segmented into hardware, software, and services.

On the basis of installation type, the market is segmented into new installation and retrofit installation. In March 2016, Zumtobel Group AG had launched outdoor led modular lights for nighttime cityscape illumination. This model provides reliable guidance and orientation, even at night. They offer highlighting quality, which further help in eliminating wasting resources, or increasing light pollution. This model provides both visual comfort and improves quality of life in an urban outdoor space.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into highway and roadways, architectural and public places. In January 2017, Eaton had launched halo surface mount light-emitting diode (LED) Downlight (SMD), an ultra-low profile. This light is available in the varieties of temperatures (CCTs) which includes including 2700 Kelvin (K), 3000K, 3500K, 4000K and 5000K and in a 90 color-rendering index (CRI).



Competitive Analysis: North America Outdoor LED Lighting Market

Some of the prominent participants operating in outdoor LED lighting are Signify Holding (Philips Lighting), OSRAM Gmbh, General Electric, Zumbotel Group AG, Cree, Inc., Hubbell, Astute Lighting Limited, Bamford Lighting, Dialight, Eaton, Evluma Interled ,Neptun Light, Inc. and Skyska

Recent developments

In August, the Eaton had launched new Litepak LNC4 and Colt exterior LED luminaires for outdoor lighting. This model is suitable for schools, factories, hospitals, warehouses and retail locations. This factor help in increasing demand for this model in the outdoor purpose. This will in turn propel the growth of the market.

In February, the company had launched its new ArcheType X Site/Area LED luminaire. The features and benefits of the new ArcheType X Site/Area include 3 sizes ARX09, ARX16 and ARX25. This model design is equipped with AGi32 software. The luminaires are available in packages from 5,140 to 39,200 plus lumens. The application areas for these are pathways, highlight traffic lanes, and walls.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global North America Outdoor LED Lighting market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global North America Outdoor LED Lighting market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global North America Outdoor LED Lighting market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

In the end, the North America Outdoor LED Lighting market is analysed for revenue, sales, price, and gross margin. These points are examined for companies, types, applications, and regions.

To summarize, the global North America Outdoor LED Lighting market report studies the contemporary market to forecast the growth prospects, challenges, opportunities, risks, threats, and the trends observed in the market that can either propel or curtail the growth rate of the industry. The market factors impacting the global sector also include provincial trade policies, international trade disputes, entry barriers, and other regulatory restrictions.

