North America Outbound Medical Tourism Services Market Research Development, Top Companies, Trends And Growth 2016-2026 | Apollo Hospital Enterprise Limited, KPJ Healthcare Berhad, Christus Muguerza Hospital, WorldMed Assist.

Future Market Insights offers a 10-year forecast for the North America outbound medical tourism services market. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates and information related to market opportunities in the North America outbound medical tourism services market. Our study demonstrates key market dynamics expected to influence the current environment and future status of the North America outbound medical tourism services market over the forecast period (2016 – 2026). In this report, we present useful insights on key trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts, and opportunities for companies operating in the North America outbound medical tourism services market.

Report description

To understand and assess opportunities in the North America outbound medical tourism services market, we have presented the market forecast for the different therapeutic applications (Cosmetic Surgery Treatment, Dental Treatment, Cardiovascular Treatment, Orthopaedic Treatment, Cancer Treatment, Fertility Treatment, Weight Loss Treatment, Spinal Surgery Treatment, Neurology Treatment, Other General Treatment) across the two major North American countries U.S and Canada. The report provides analysis of the North America outbound medical tourism services market in terms of market value (US$ Mn) and volume.

The report begins with the market definition followed by definitions of the different outbound medical tourism services and different therapeutic applications. The market dynamics section includes our in-depth analysis of the key trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the North America outbound medical tourism services market. The subsequent sections analyse the North America outbound medical tourism services market on the basis of therapeutic applications and countries and present a comprehensive market forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. Our study further discusses key trends within the two countries contributing to the growth of the regional market and analyses the degree to which drivers are influencing the market in each region.

In the final section of the report, we have included a competitive landscape to provide a dashboard view of key companies operating in the North America outbound medical tourism services market. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the North America outbound medical tourism services market and the potential players. This section also includes market strategies and a SWOT analysis of the main players operational in the North America outbound medical tourism services market. We have also covered detailed profiles of the key players operating in the North America outbound medical tourism services market to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the North America outbound medical tourism services market.

Research methodology

We have leveraged extensive secondary research to ascertain overall market size and top industry players. Critical market data has also been acquired through personal interviews with key stakeholders in the North America outbound medical tourism services market. Data gathered through comprehensive primary and secondary research has been validated by the triangulation method and further scrutinised using advanced tools to arrive at useful qualitative and quantitative insights.

Given the ever-fluctuating nature of the global economy, we have not only conducted our forecasts in terms of CAGR, but have also analysed the market on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the North America outbound medical tourism services market.

Another important feature of our report is the analysis of key market segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity, critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective for services offered by the North America outbound medical tourism services market. Further, to understand key segments in terms of growth and performance in the North America outbound medical tourism services market, Future Market Insights has developed a market attractiveness index to help providers identify existing market opportunities across the North America outbound medical tourism services market.