North America Optical Microscopes Market: Recent Developments In The Competitive Landscape Forecast 2027

The healthcare industry is undergoing rapid transformations since a few years now. Various technological improvements have been witnessed in the segments including diagnosis and treatment options for chronic diseases. The increase in incidences of chronic illnesses and the increasing ageing population are the primary factors fuelling the growth of healthcare segment.
The North America optical microscopes market is expected to reach US$ 1,229.9 Mn in 2027 from US$ 815.3 Mn in 2018.The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5% from 2019-2027.
The North America Optical Microscopes market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.
US is expected to lead the market in the North America region owing to rapidly growing US biotechnology industry and growth in nanotechnology in the region. However, the country lags behind the other developed countries that can be a restrain to the market growth. Therefore, considering the above mentioned factors the growth of the market in the country is likely to contribute largest share in the North America region during the forecast period.
These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for North America Optical Microscopes in the market.
North America Optical Microscopes Market – MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Product
- Inverted Microscope
- Stereo Microscope
- Digital Microscope
- Accessories
By End User
- Academics & Research Institute
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Companies
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Company Profiles
- Agilent Technologies, Inc
- Nikon Corporation
- Bruker
- JEOL Ltd,
- Leica Microsystems
- Olympus Corporation
- Carl Zeiss AG
- Accu-Scope Inc
- Ken-A-Vision, Inc.
- Crest Optics
- MEIJI TECHNO CO.
