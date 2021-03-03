North America Online Gambling Market Precise Outlook 2021 – William Hill PLC, Golden Nugget, MGM Resorts International (Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa), Flutter Entertainment PLC

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the North America Online Gambling Market in its latest report titled, “North America Online Gambling Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2020 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The North America online gambling market is projected to register a CAGR of 14.78% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Key Players in the North America Online Gambling Market: William Hill PLC, Golden Nugget, MGM Resorts International (Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa), Flutter Entertainment PLC, Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Wild Casino, El Royale Casino, DraftKings, 888 Holding PLC, Slots Empire Casino, The Stars Group Inc, BoVegas, Cherry Gold Casino

Key Market Trends

Online Sports Betting Holds a Prominent Share among the Online Gambling

The online betting segment is predominantly applied in the sports category, especially in events, such as FIFA World Cup and European Championships. Some of the popular online sport betting includes football, horse racing, e-sports and other sports bettings. With an aim to gain competitive advantage in sports betting, players are entering into long-term partnerships and agreements. For instance, in June 2019, the National Basketball Players Association and gaming supplier Highlight Games entered into a partnership for a simulated, real-money sports gambling product using NBA highlights and footage. The product is expected to be called NBA Last 90. The product is set to debut in the US and European gaming and lottery markets during the 2019-20 NBA season. Costa Rica has long been a major hub for sports betting.

Canada is The Largest Market

Canada is largely an unregulated country in terms of online gaming. The Canadian Gaming Commission oversees the industry as a whole in Canada, offering information and responding to any serious issues that arise. Laws pertaining to casinos, online gaming, sports betting, and other similar activities are enacted and enforced by individual provinces. The Canadian Gaming Association estimates that the unregulated internet gambling market currently generates around CAD 1 billion in revenues annually, and that those revenues are distributed fairly and evenly between sports betting, casino gaming, and poker. It has been observed that 75%-85% of people in Canada gamble in some form, whether it be charitable gambling or online poker, or any number of other options. Participation in some provinces, like nova Scotia and Saskatchewan, is higher than in other places.

