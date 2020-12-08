North America N-Hexane Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast 2020-2025

N-hexane or hexyl hydride refers to an aliphatic hydrocarbon that is primarily extracted from natural gas and crude oil. It can also be synthesized from sugarcane waste by utilizing special catalysts. N-Hexane is a colorless liquid that is highly-combustible and generates an irritant smoke upon burning. As a result, N-hexane is widely utilized in the form of an industrial chemical and laboratory reagent.

North America N-Hexane Market Trends:

The growing demand for n-hexane as a primary solvent for several industrial and chemical products, such as leather, paint, polypropylene, rubber, etc., is currently driving the market for n-hexane in the region.

Moreover, n-hexane is increasingly being used for extracting various seed oils, including soybean oil, cottonseed oil, flax oil, peanut oil, and safflower oil, thereby augmenting the market growth. In addition to this, the rising demand for n-hexane in the pharmaceutical industry for shaping pills and tablets and in various synthesis and separation processes for producing several pharma products is expected to further drive the market for N-hexane in North America.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Table of Contents:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global N-Hexane Market

5.1 Market Performance

5.2 Market Breakup by Application

5.3 Market Breakup by Region

5.4 Market Forecast

6 North America N-Hexane Market

6.1 Market Performance

6.2 Impact of COVID-19

6.3 Market Forecast

7 North America N-Hexane Market: Breakup by Application

7.1 Edible Oil Extraction

7.2 Healthcare

7.3 Industrial Solvent

7.4 Adhesive Formulation

7.5 Others

8 North America N-Hexane Market: Breakup by Country

8.1 United States

8.1.1 Historical Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Breakup by Application

8.1.3 Market Forecast

8.2 Canada

8.2.1 Historical Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Breakup by Application

8.2.3 Market Forecast

9 SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strengths

9.3 Weaknesses

9.4 Opportunities

9.5 Threats

10 Value Chain Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Research and Development

10.3 Raw Material Procurement

10.4 Manufacturer

10.5 Distributor

10.6 Exporter

10.7 End-User

11 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4 Degree of Rivalry

11.5 Threat of New Entrants

11.6 Threat of Substitutes

12 Price Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

