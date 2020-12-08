North America N-Hexane Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast 2020-2025
The North America N-Hexane market reached a volume of 481,718 Tons in 2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years., according to a new report by IMARC Group.
N-hexane or hexyl hydride refers to an aliphatic hydrocarbon that is primarily extracted from natural gas and crude oil. It can also be synthesized from sugarcane waste by utilizing special catalysts. N-Hexane is a colorless liquid that is highly-combustible and generates an irritant smoke upon burning. As a result, N-hexane is widely utilized in the form of an industrial chemical and laboratory reagent.
North America N-Hexane Market Trends:
The growing demand for n-hexane as a primary solvent for several industrial and chemical products, such as leather, paint, polypropylene, rubber, etc., is currently driving the market for n-hexane in the region.
Moreover, n-hexane is increasingly being used for extracting various seed oils, including soybean oil, cottonseed oil, flax oil, peanut oil, and safflower oil, thereby augmenting the market growth. In addition to this, the rising demand for n-hexane in the pharmaceutical industry for shaping pills and tablets and in various synthesis and separation processes for producing several pharma products is expected to further drive the market for N-hexane in North America.
Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Table of Contents:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global N-Hexane Market
5.1 Market Performance
5.2 Market Breakup by Application
5.3 Market Breakup by Region
5.4 Market Forecast
6 North America N-Hexane Market
6.1 Market Performance
6.2 Impact of COVID-19
6.3 Market Forecast
7 North America N-Hexane Market: Breakup by Application
7.1 Edible Oil Extraction
7.2 Healthcare
7.3 Industrial Solvent
7.4 Adhesive Formulation
7.5 Others
8 North America N-Hexane Market: Breakup by Country
8.1 United States
8.1.1 Historical Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Breakup by Application
8.1.3 Market Forecast
8.2 Canada
8.2.1 Historical Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Breakup by Application
8.2.3 Market Forecast
9 SWOT Analysis
9.1 Overview
9.2 Strengths
9.3 Weaknesses
9.4 Opportunities
9.5 Threats
10 Value Chain Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Research and Development
10.3 Raw Material Procurement
10.4 Manufacturer
10.5 Distributor
10.6 Exporter
10.7 End-User
11 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.4 Degree of Rivalry
11.5 Threat of New Entrants
11.6 Threat of Substitutes
12 Price Analysis
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
