North America Mutual Fund Market 2021 Business Scenario – Vanguard, Fidelity Investments, American Funds, JP Morgan, T. Rowe Price

North America Mutual Fund Industry – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The North America Mutual Fund Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 25% discount on this report)

Get Free Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355461/north-america-mutual-fund-industry-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=A1

Top Leading Companies of North America Mutual Fund Market are Vanguard, Fidelity Investments, American Funds, JP Morgan, T. Rowe Price, BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, TIAA Investments, Dimensional Fund Advisors, Invesco, PIMCO, Franklin Templeton, Charles Schwab and others.

Regional Outlook of North America Mutual Fund Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Key Market Trends:

Market Securities Held By Mutual Funds in United States

Mutual Funds account for majority holdings when it comes to investing in domestic financial markets. Historically, mutual funds are one of the largest investors in commercial papers in the United States. Mutual funds demand for the commercial paper came from prime money market funds. But the 2014 SEC rule amendments required the money market fund industry to make substantial changes by October 2016. Consequently, prime money market funds sharply reduced their holdings of commercial paper by year-end 2016. The share of the commercial paper market held by mutual funds was 19%, down from 46% in 2014. By 2017, the share of the commercial paper market held by mutual funds increased to 25% and from then on remained largely unchanged.

Open-End Funds in North American MF Industry

Open-end funds include Mutual funds, ETFs, and institutional funds. The United States the largest holder of open-end funds with 8% share on the number of open-end funds worldwide. The majority of US mutual fund and ETF net assets at year-end 2019 were in long-term funds, with equity funds constituting 58%. Next to the US, Canada has 1.4 trillion USD of net assets in Open-End Funds in 2019 which increased from 1.16 trillion USD in 2018.

Browse Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355461/north-america-mutual-fund-industry-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=A1

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The North America Mutual Fund Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team (sales@marketinsightsreports.com).

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.