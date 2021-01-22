North America Mushroom Market projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2020 to 2027: Business Market Insights

Mushroom market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 1.85 Bn in 2018 to US$ 3.51 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 7.7% from the year 2019 to 2027.

The North America Mushroom Industry report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The North America Mushroom Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Mushrooms is considered beneficial for health, as they contain very less gluten and sodium content. Consumers are increasingly preferring mushrooms, as these are rich in proteins and vitamin; it is also low fat and cholesterol-free. Further, the mushroom also contains various nutrients which include selenium, potassium, and vitamin; these vitamins are essential for a healthy body and active lifestyle. In North America, the U.S. and Canada are the largest producer and exporters of fresh mushrooms.

Top Key Players:-

Bonduelle Group Giorgio Fresh Co. Golden Umbrella Mushroom Gourmet Mushrooms, Inc. Greenyard Group Monaghan Mushrooms Monterey Mushrooms, Inc. New Hampshire Mushroom Company Phillips Mushroom Farm The Mushroom Company

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of North America Mushroom industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The report analyzes factors affecting North America Mushroom market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting North America Mushroom market in these regions.

Key Questions Answered In The Report Include

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2027?

What are the key factors driving the North America Mushroom market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the North America Mushroom market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the North America Mushroom market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the North America Mushroom market?

