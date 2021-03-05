North America Mushroom Market Covid-19 Impact | Analysis by Current Industry Status & Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players 2027 | Key Players: Bonduelle Group, Giorgio Fresh Co., Golden Umbrella Mushroom, Gourmet Mushrooms, Inc.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Mushroom Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Mushroom Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Mushroom market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 1.85 Bn in 2018 to US$ 3.51 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 7.7% from the year 2019 to 2027.

North America mushroom market is expected to grow in coming years due to rising mushroom demand, as it offers various health benefits. Mushrooms is considered beneficial for health, as they contain very less gluten and sodium content. Consumers are increasingly preferring mushrooms, as these are rich in proteins and vitamin; it is also low fat and cholesterol-free. Further, the mushroom also contains various nutrients which include selenium, potassium, and vitamin; these vitamins are essential for a healthy body and active lifestyle. In North America, the U.S. and Canada are the largest producer and exporters of fresh mushrooms. The major players operating in the mushroom market include Bonduelle Fresh Europe, Greenyard Group, Monaghan Mushrooms., Giorgio Fresh Co., Golden Umbrella Mushroom, Inc., Monaghan Mushrooms, and New Hampshire Mushroom Company, among others. Companies in the North America mushroom market are constantly focused on strategies such as mergers & acquisition, investments, and expansion to expand its footprint across the world and to fulfil the growing demand of the market.

Get Sample Copy of this North America Mushroom Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00006181

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Mushroom Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America Mushroom Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major Key players covered in this report:

Bonduelle Group

Giorgio Fresh Co.

Golden Umbrella Mushroom

Gourmet Mushrooms, Inc.

Greenyard Group

Monaghan Mushrooms

Monterey Mushrooms, Inc.

New Hampshire Mushroom Company

Phillips Mushroom Farm

The Mushroom Company

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Mushroom Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America Mushroom Market segments and regions.

Order a Copy of this North America Mushroom Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00006181

The research on the North America Mushroom Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Mushroom Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Mushroom Market.

About Us:

Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

Contact US:

Business Market Insights

Phone: +442081254005

E-Mail ID: sales@businessmarketinsights.com

Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/businessmarketinsights/