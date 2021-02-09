North America Mobile Crane Market Analysis and Business Opportunities Outlook 2025 | Konecranes, Cargotec Corporation, Liebherr Group, Tadano Demag GmbH

The North America Mobile Crane Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The North America Mobile Crane market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, North America Mobile Crane market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the North America Mobile Crane market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is an exhaustive quantitative analysis of the North America Mobile Crane industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness.

The North America Mobile Crane market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period (2021 – 2025).

Competitive Landscape: Konecranes, Cargotec Corporation, Liebherr Group, Tadano Demag GmbH, Manitowoc Cranes, Kobelco Cranes Co. Limited, Favelle Favco Group, Palfinger AG, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Construction Cranes Co. Ltd, Terex Corporation, and others.

Key Market Trends

Growth of the Oil and Gas Industry in North America is expected to drive the Market

The demand for new cranes used in oil and gas exploration machinery is poised to grow considerably over the forecast period. The oil and gas sector is shifting from established traditional reserves to more expensive and complicated oil and gas resources, such as shale and deep-water projects. Extraction from these non-conventional oil reserves requires a substantial application of sophisticated machinery and equipment, including cranes.

Usage of safe and efficient hauling cranes and tower cranes, primarily designed and constructed for the oil and gas industries, would drive the growth of these particular cranes. There is an expected investment opportunity of more than USD 500 billion for gas and oil distribution upgrades, natural gas storage facilities, gas processing, and for rail investment. The industry is also expected to recover from the declining price trend, as it has been witnessing over the last two years, mainly due to the upturn in the demand-side dynamics of the market.

United States to Witness Significant Growth

Currently, the United States is witnessing more demand mainly due to the government initiatives such as plans to invest in new highways, rail lines, and telecommunication infrastructure, as well as in the modernization of ports. It is expected to see an investment of USD 300 billion in infrastructure through the year 2018. Thus, the increasing construction activities are expected to steer the construction equipment market in the country. The growth is mainly driven by private investment. Owing to the low-interest rates on mortgage loans, increased funding for housing companies, and increased subsidies, the housing construction industry has seen a rebound.

The uncertainty over NAFTA (North American Free Trade Agreement) negotiations and the rise in protectionist tendencies from its northern neighbor is expected to restrain the growth of the construction sector, and consequently the mobile crane market.

Some of the recent developments in the market are as follows: –

– In March 2020, Liebherr Group had delivered its LTM 1110-5.1 mobile crane to Cranes, Inc. which is first in the United States. The LTM 1110-5.1 combines excellent lifting capacity with a 171 (52 meter) telescopic boom and high worldwide mobility. The crane, first introduced at Bauma 2019, has a wide range of driving configurations.

– In March 2020, Tadano Demag GmbH had delivered its Demag AC 45 City to Auto-Klug, a crane service provider. This crane is a combination with the innovative IC-1 Plus control system.

– In March 2020, Liebherr Group had delivered LTM 1120-4.1 mobile crane to Maryland-based Digging & Rigging. The LTM 1120-4.1 is ideal for assembling radio masts or tower cranes. It also features Liebherrs innovative VarioBase and VarioBallast technologies.

– In October 2019, Jagulak had acquired new Demag AC 100-4L all terrain crane. This crane includes a load camera and remote control and a combination of outstanding ergonomics with unrivalled cabin comfort.

