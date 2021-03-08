North America Missiles and Missile Defense Systems Market 2021 Latest Research and Development trends– Raytheon Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation

North America Missiles and Missile Defense Systems Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of North America Missiles and Missile Defense Systems Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2021. This is a latest report, covering the Post COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market.

The North American missiles and missile defense systems market is anticipated to register a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The prominent players in the North American missiles and missile defense systems market are Raytheon Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, BAE Systems PLC, and Kongsberg Gruppen ASA. Vendors are modifying their offerings to enhance current capabilities and introduce revolutionary features as a means to deliver high lethality to their system offerings. This helps introduce highly differentiated products at competitive pricing. Furthermore, a strategic collaboration between manufacturers is on the rise to develop sophisticated systems that conform to the design and performance specifications of the end-user defense forces. This is expected to benefit industry stakeholders during the forecast period.

– On account of the profound changes in the international strategic landscape, the configuration of the international security system has been undermined by the growing hegemonism, unilateralism, and power politics that has fueled several ongoing global conflicts. Military powerhouses, such as the United States and Canada, have been focused on augmenting their military firepower and defensive capabilities. To ensure combat readiness of existing defense systems, several weapon modernization programs are currently underway to effectively upgrade the capabilities of the regional armed forces for effectively responding to security threats and accomplish urgent, critical, and dangerous strategic missions.

– However, the market may be deterred by the design challenges faced by system integrators to incorporate advanced features in their product portfolio without compromising on the payload capacity and range of a missile delivery platform. Designers are also required to ensure the availability of sophisticated integrated features and cross-compatibility with the advanced navigation sensors and subsystems from other system manufacturers, to develop a fully operational missile defense system, hence, rendering a complex outlook to the overall system design. Furthermore, the rapid technological disruption may also result in a feature under development being rendered obsolete even prior to integration into the system, escalating the financial risks for the market players.

Key Market Trends:

Enhanced Defense Expenditure to Bolster Missile Development Programs

The defense budget of the major North American countries, such as the US and Canada, has witnessed a modest Y-o-Y growth over the last decade. The FY 2021 US Defense Budget request of USD 740.5 billion is a 6.85% increase over the sanctioned spending for FY 2020. The budget supports the irreversible implementation of the National Defense Strategy (NDS), which drives the Department of Defense’s (DoDs) decision-making in reprioritizing resources and shifting investments to prepare for a potential future technology-intensive conflict. It focuses on NDS priorities of nuclear deterrence recapitalization and homeland missile defense while refining the focus on the cyber and space warfighting domains and joint enablers for all operations in all domains: air, land, sea, space, and cyber. The US budget also entails the utilization of significant funds toward procuring several types of missiles and missile defense systems to counter and neutralize any sort of incoming threat to the nations sovereignty. Canada also plans to enhance its defense spending on account of the formalized two-percent GDP contribution toward defense modernization by all NATO member countries. At present, several projects for developing and inducting sophisticated military assets are underway, such as the F-35 program, the FFG(X) program, etc., which would subsequently drive the market players to develop advanced missiles and missile defense systems.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this.

