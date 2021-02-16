North America Miniature Pneumatics Market Overview during the Forecast period 2019-2027| Business Market Insights

The Miniature Pneumatics Market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 832.99 million in 2019 to US$ 1,169.34 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2027. The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Miniature Pneumatics Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Miniature Pneumatics market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The miniature pneumatics consist of a variety of pneumatic components that are miniaturized to be used for both light- and medium-duty applications and low-medium pressure ranges. In these systems, the weight and size are significant constraints and, thus, the need for high precision. The magnetically latched solenoid valve is apt for decreasing the power consumption across various applications where higher and conventional power valves are precisely used. The magnetically design solenoids are suitable for battery-powered and compact pneumatic instruments such as environmental gas samplers, portable oxygen delivery systems, and other OEM flow switching devices. The advantages of miniature pneumatic are low friction, excellent power-to-weight ratio, and easy availability, which is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Major key players covered in this report:

Beswick Engineering

Clippard Instrument Laboratory, Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Industrial Specialties Mfg.

Kendrion N.V.

McMaster-Carr

Norgren

PARKER HANNIFIN CORP

Pneumadyne

ROSS CONTROLS

Miniature pneumatics offers numerous benefits, such as efficiency and customization to the healthcare industry. Moreover, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for medical instruments such as ventilators, diagnostic equipment, and other critical care devices has increased. Therefore, prominent miniature pneumatics companies such as Clippard are increasing their workforce owing to the increasing demand for critical components and subassemblies by the healthcare industry. Additionally, increasing product launches by companies such Festo for the healthcare industry is also expected to provide growth opportunities for the market.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Miniature Pneumatics market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America Miniature Pneumatics market segments and regions.

