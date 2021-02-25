North America Meter Data Management System Market Increasing Demand, Industry Share Impact of Forecast Report 2021: Incredible Possibilities, Growth with Industry Study Pandemic, Stay Updated With BMI

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Meter Data Management System Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Meter Data Management System Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The meter data management system market in North-America is expected to grow from US$ 346.6 Mn in 2017 to US$ 1077.4 Mn by the year 2027 at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.

The meter data management solutions provide transparency for the utilities and municipalities and thereby enable significantly increased efficiency in reading, billing and service processes. Growing concerns for clean and green energy along with the rising support from the US government, the country’s smart grid deployment is expected to propel during the forecast period. In 2018, the Canadian government announced a US$ 76 Mn call for bids to fund smart grid systems. Investments resulting from this call for bids will support bigger-scale demonstrations of encouraging near-commercial smart grid technologies as well as the installation of smart grid integrated systems for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Meter Data Management System Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America Meter Data Management System Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major Key players covered in this report:

ABB Ltd.

Aclara Technologies LLC

Diehl Metering GmbH

Eaton Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc

Itron Inc

Kamstrup A/S

Landis+Gyr Group AG

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Meter Data Management System Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America Meter Data Management System Market segments and regions.

The research on the North America Meter Data Management System Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Meter Data Management System Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Meter Data Management System Market.

