North America Menstrual Cups Market To Witness Massive Growth Of US$ 245.50 Mn By 2027 With A CAGR Of 6.2% | Business Market Insights

Menstrual cup is a hygiene product used by the female during menstruation. It is a best alternative for tampons and pads, and prevents leakage of blood onto the clothes. Menstrual cups are made of various material such as silicone, rubber, thermoplastic elastomer (TPE). The cups are worn internally near the vaginal canal where it collects the blood rather than absorbing it.

The research on the North America Menstrual Cups Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Menstrual Cups market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

The North America menstrual cups market is expected anticipated to reach US$ 245.50 Mn in 2027 from US$ 153.32 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019-2027.

Menstruation is a part of women’s life; however, talking about it is difficult for some women. Recently with government initiatives and support, talking about menstruation is easier, and thus new products are being launched in the market. Tampon, menstrual pad, and liners are the most commonly used products, and the market players are also cutting down their prices in order to increase their sales. As per the charity Bloody Good Period, spent on period products in an average lifetime by a woman. Such organizations are eradicating the stigma surrounding menstruation by encouraging conversations on it.

Menstrual cups are becoming more popular due to the growing preference for reusable products. The menstrual cups are inexpensive, reusable, and safe and are unlikely to leak like other products such as menstrual pads and tampons. The menstrual cup, which is made of flexible silicone, plastic, or latex and worn inside the vagina, collects blood instead of absorbing it, so it won’t get saturated. It can be worn for up to 12 hours and since it lasts for years, it’s much affordable and environmentally responsible. Social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram are promoting the adoption of menstrual cups. Therefore, the demand for menstrual cups is expected to increase during the forecast period.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Menstrual Cups market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America Menstrual Cups market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

Anigan Inc.

Diva International Inc.

Earth Care Solution

Lunette Menstrual Cup

Me Luna

Mooncup Ltd

Procter & Gamble

Silky Cup

The Keeper Inc.

YUUKI COMPANY S.R.O.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Menstrual Cups market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America Menstrual Cups market segments and regions.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Menstrual Cups market.

