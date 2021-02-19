North America Medication Adherence Packaging Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Application and Forecast To 2027 | Top Vendors Like Genoa, WestRock Company, RxSafe, LLC, Cardinal Health

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Medication Adherence Packaging Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Medication Adherence Packaging market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The North America Medication Adherence Packaging market is to reach US$ 518.78 Mn in 2027 from US$ 304.78 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019-2027.

The market of medication adherence packaging is estimated to grow due to key driving factors such as rising demand for medication adherence packaging, growing prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing government initiatives. Whereas, the market is likely to experience restraining factors such as high cost of installation and maintenance of medication adherence packaging systems which is likely to slower down the growth of market.

In North America, there has been rising burden of medication non-adherence (MNA) on healthcare system. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), medication non-adherence is the major clinical problem in chronic disease management. Rates of non-adherence with any medication vary at an average of 50%. Nearly US$ 213 Bn considered wasteful and avoidable. About US$ 105.4 billion per year, results from medication non-adherence to treat chronic diseases. Diabetes is the second-largest contributor, accounting for US$ 24.6 billion. Conditions such as cardiovascular disease and other diabetes-related complications are not considered in this. Non-adherence of a patient to the prescribed medications is placing a huge burden on the patient and the country’s healthcare system.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Medication Adherence Packaging market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America Medication Adherence Packaging market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report: McKesson Corporation, Genoa, WestRock Company, Catalyst Healthcare Ltd., Omnicell, Inc., TCGRx (Parata Systems), Swisslog Holding AG (Talyst, LLC.), RxSafe, LLC, Cardinal Health, Inc., Accu-Chart Plus

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Medication Adherence Packaging market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America Medication Adherence Packaging market segments and regions.

The research on the North America Medication Adherence Packaging market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Medication Adherence Packaging market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Medication Adherence Packaging market.

