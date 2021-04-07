North America Lumber Market With Focus On US & Canada Market In-Depth Analysis of Industry Share, Size, Growth Outlook up to 2022



Lumber is a type of wood that has been processed into beams and planks, a stage in the process of wood production. Lumber is mainly used for structural purposes, but has many other uses as well. Besides pulpwood, rough lumber is a raw material for furniture making and other items which require additional cutting and shaping. It is available in many species, usually, hardwoods, but it is also readily available in softwoods. Availability of softwoods, such as white pine and red pine, is because of their low costs in the market.

In the year 2017, the North American lumber market was rapidly growing with increase in the capacity of lumber producers, accelerating production of lumber and growth of exports. The U.S. and Canada maintained a positive growth in lumber market due to increasing housing starts, urbanization and inclination of population for home repair and remodeling. These growth drivers increased the demand of lumber as a basic raw material for various construction activities.

Get Free Sample PDF (Including Full TOC, Tables And Figures) of Market @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1926467

The US dominated the North American lumber market with extensive production of lumber and enormous offshore trade. The presence of large amount of production sites in North America led to significant lumber trade in the globe. Although, various fluctuations in prices of southern saw lumber in the U.S. have been observed. Also, the trade disputes among Canada and the U.S. draws a major challenge for North American lumber market.

West Fraser Timber, Weyerhaeuser, Interfor Corporation and Canfor Corporation are the key players in the North American lumber market. Advancement in research and development for efficient production would show promising development in the market. The U.S. top lumber producers are Weyerhaeuser, Georgia-Pacific, West Fraser and Sierra Pacific. Canadian top lumber producers are Canfor, Resolute FP and Tolko.

Grab Maximum Discount on This Market Research Report [Single User | Multi User | Corporate Users] @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=D&repid=1926467

Table of Content

1. Overview

1.1 Lumber

1.2 Types of Lumber

2. North America Lumber Market

2.1 North America Lumber Capacity by Volume

2.2 North America Lumber Capacity Forecast by Volume

2.3 North America Lumber Capacity by Region

2.4 North America Lumber Production and Consumption by Volume

2.5 North America Lumber Production and Consumption Forecast by Volume

2.6 North America Lumber Production and Consumption by Region

2.7 North America Lumber Consumption by End Market

2.7.1 North America Lumber End Market Consumption by Type

2.7.2 North America Lumber End Market Consumption Forecast by Type

2.8 North America Lumber Offshore Exports and Imports by Volume

2.9 North America Lumber Offshore Exports and Imports Forecast by Volume

2.10 North America Lumber Exports to China Forecast by Volume

3. The U.S. Lumber Market

3.1 The U.S. Lumber Capacity by Volume

3.2 The U.S. Lumber Capacity Forecast by Volume

3.3 The U.S. Lumber Production and Consumption by Volume

3.4 The U.S. Lumber Production and Consumption Forecast by Volume

3.5 The U.S. Lumber Production by Region

3.6 The U.S. Lumber Consumption by End Market

3.7 The U.S. Lumber Offshore Exports and Imports by Volume

3.8 The U.S. Lumber Offshore Exports and Imports Forecast by Volume

3.9 The U.S. Softwood Lumber Market

3.9.1 The U.S. Softwood Lumber Consumption by Application

3.9.2 The U.S. Softwood Lumber Imports By Region

3.9.3 The U.S. SYP Softwood Lumber Exports By Region

3.10 The U.S. Lumber Consumption by Size

Continue…

Have Any Query? Ask to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1926467

Top Trending Reports

US Furniture Retailing Market – https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/us-furniture-retailing-market-2021-industry-size-share-sales-growth-and-top-companies-analysis-to-2027-2021-03-15?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/us-furniture-retailing-market-2021-industry-size-share-sales-growth-and-top-companies-analysis-to-2027-2021-03-15?tesla=y Block Paving Market – https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/block-paving-market-size-competitive-view-top-companies-applications-demand-production-growth-opportunities-from-2021—2027-2021-03-15?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/block-paving-market-size-competitive-view-top-companies-applications-demand-production-growth-opportunities-from-2021—2027-2021-03-15?tesla=y Nano Colloidal Silver Market –https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/nano-colloidal-silver-market-2021-price-analysis-industry-trends-and-growth-strategies-by-leading-companies-sovereign-silver-asap-silver-meso-silver-nutrinoche-american-biotech-labs-2021-03-15?tesla=y

Thank you for reading our report. For further queries and customization inquiries, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements (sales@researchmoz.us).

For More Information Kindly Contact: