North America Low Speed Electric Vehicle (LSEV) Market to Remain Competitive | Major Giants Continuously Expanding Market

North America low speed electric vehicle market is expected to grow by 13.9% annually in the forecast period and reach $2,111.7 million by 2030 owing to stringent environmental regulations, improvement in electric vehicle R&D, advanced battery technology, and government subsidies.

Highlighted with 25 tables and 53 figures, this 114-page report “North America Low Speed Electric Vehicle (LSEV) Market 2020-2030 by Product (Two-wheelers, Three-wheelers, Four-wheelers), Voltage, Battery, Vehicle Type, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America low speed electric vehicle market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate and forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America low speed electric vehicle market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Voltage, Battery, Vehicle Type, End User, and Country.

Based on Product, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2020-2030 included in each section.

– Two-wheelers

o E-Bikes

o E-Scooters

o Motorcycles

o Kick Scooters

o Other Two-wheelers

– Three-wheelers

– Four-wheelers

Based on Voltage, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2020-2030 included in each section.

– 24V

– 36V

– 48V

– 60V

– 72V

Based on Battery, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2020-2030 included in each section.

– Lithium-Ion Battery LSEV

– Lead-Acid Battery LSEV

– Other Battery LSEV

Based on Vehicle Type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2020-2030 included in each section.

– Passenger LSEV

– Heavy-duty LSEV

– Utility LSEV

– Off-road LSEV

Based on End User, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2020-2030 included in each section.

– Golf Courses

– Tourist Destinations

– Hotels & Resorts

– Transport Terminals

– Residential & Commercial Premises

– Other End Users

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2020-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Voltage, Battery, and Vehicle Type over the forecast years is also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in North America low speed electric vehicle market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

AGT Electric Cars

Accell Group N.V.

Bintelli Electric Vehicles

Deere & Company

HDK Electric Vehicles

Ingersoll Rand, Inc.

Moto Electric Vehicles

Pedego Electric Bikes

Polaris Industries

Razer LLC

Sonders

Textron Inc.

Zero Motorcycle Inc.

