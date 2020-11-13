North America Liposuction Devices Market To Expand with Significant CAGR By 2020 – 2026 | Mentor Worldwide LLC, Lumenis, INMODE, Medality Medical

In this North America Liposuction Devices Market research report, industry trends are plotted on macro level which helps clients and the businesses comprehend market place and possible future issues. A profound knowledge of industrial unanimity, market trends and incredible techniques utilized in the report gives client’s an upper hand in the market. Comprehensive data and brilliant forecasting techniques used in this report coincide with precision and correctness. Actionable market insights are always very important if seeking to create sustainable and profitable business strategies. Market segmentation is carried out in terms of markets covered, geographic scope, years considered for the study, currency and pricing, research methodology, primary interviews with key opinion leaders, DBMR market position grid, DBMR market challenge matrix, secondary sources, and assumptions.

North America liposuction devices market is registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This growth in market value can be attributed to growing awareness about liposuction along with increasing obese population.

The Leading Market Players Covered in this Report are :

Mentor Worldwide LLC, Lumenis, INMODE, Medality Medical, Olympus Corporation, Nikon Corporation, Hamilton Thorne, Candela Corp., Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd., Cutera, Carl Zeiss Meditec Bruker, Ambicare, ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Wells Johnson., Sciton, Solta Medica, Bausch Health, Genesis Biosystems ALLERGAN, Cynosure, ERCHONIA CORPORATION among others.

Market Definition: North America Liposuction Devices Market

Liposuction, subsequently known as lipoplasty, involves corrective surgery which thins and reshapes individual parts of the body by eliminating accumulation of fat stores, optimizing body shapes and volume. This surgery removes fat from different imaginable sections such as knees, hips and back, midriff and belly, ears, button and collar, upper and back of legs, internal leg, stomach, calves and back. The fat is extracted through a hollow instrument called a cannula that is injected under the body. Liposuction is routinely paired with and conducted by other plastic surgery procedures such as facelift, abdominoplasty and breast reduction. It can change the structure of the body and permanently remove fat cells.

Market Drivers

Growing obese population, is driving the growth of market

Increased awareness of beauty with increased number of trained and qualified cosmetic surgeons, drives the market growth

Rising use of procedures for liposuction, drives the market growth

Rising technological advances in liposuction devices, drive the growth of market

Market Restraints

Lack of proper compensation policies, hampering the growth of market

Rare complication of kidney and heart problems, hindering the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Innovia Medical has collaborated with Medical Device Resource Company located in Livermore, California, and MD Resource has been a producer and supplier of liposuction and fat transfer devices for the plastic and cosmetic surgery industries. The introduction of their services allows Innovia to offer plastic or cosmetic surgery to consumers with the most extensive solutions for fat grafting in the market. The purchase helps strengthen Innovia’s suite of services built for medical professionals and their clients in mind.

In May 2019, Regenacell Therapy, Inc. has announced the launch of the Lipo-Pro Program, a new and innovative adipose extraction and storage system. This innovative approach allows the procurement of adipose suction and eventual preparation of adipose grafting at the point of care while maintaining the cellular portion of both the grafting and the infranatant while eliminating the acellular components of the oil and the remaining infranatant. With this launch, the company has expanded its product portfolio as well as increased its market share.

Segmentation: North America Liposuction Devices Market

By Product Type

Portable Liposuction Surgery Devices

Stand-alone Liposuction Surgery Devices

By Technology

Suction-Assisted Liposuction

Power-Assisted Liposuction

Water Jet Assisted Liposuction Devices

Twin Cannula-Assisted Liposuction

Radiofrequency Assisted Liposuction Devices

Tumescent Liposuction

Aspirator Devices

Laser Assisted Liposuction Devices

Ultrasound Assisted Liposuction Devices

External Ultrasound-Assisted Liposuction

By End Users

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cosmetic Surgical Centers

Others

By Country

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

