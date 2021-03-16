North America Kombucha Market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2021-2025

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the North America Kombucha Market in its latest report titled, “North America Kombucha Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2020 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The North America kombucha market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.0% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players in the Global North America Kombucha Market: PepsiCo, Inc., Revive Kombucha, GTs Living Foods, Health-Ade Kombucha, Brew Dr. Kombucha, and NessAlla Kombucha, among others.

Key Market Trends

Rising Demand for Probiotic Products

– The progressive inclination of consumers toward health-oriented products has involved probiotic food products as a requisite in the list, as the trend of healthy hydration owes its success to the growing awareness toward fermented drinks with natural ingredients and the increasing acceptance of consuming probiotics. In addition to this, the sale promoting tag lines, such as ready-to-drink, on-the-go, and other convenience factors, such as favorable packaging, altogether served by beverages further augments the demand of probiotic drinks, including kombucha. The probiotic drinks market witnessed a strong revenue share when compared to the fruit-based and dairy-based drinks in 2019.

– Kombucha drinks contain live probiotics loaded with healthy enzymes, amino acids, polyphenols, and various other organic acids. This makes it an ideal product to be sold in health stores, pharmacies, and drug stores.

– Also, owing to the increasing awareness among consumers regarding the health benefits of probiotic drinks, consumers are more likely to stick to products that are clean labeled and organic. In the North America market place, the presence of close substitute of kombucha, such as plant based-dairy probiotics or fruit probiotics and existence of bulk players for the consumers thus the switching cost of buyer and buyers’ propensity is high.

United States Accounts for the Major Share in the Region

– In the United States, Kombucha is one of the fastest-growing fermented beverages available in all the retail shelves. This is because of its numerous health benefits, which include joint health, elevated energy, digestion/gut health, and immune-boosting properties.

– Kombucha has moved from natural foods aisle to the mainstream, primarily attributable to ever-increasing interest and research into gut health, thus becoming Americas favorite drink during recent years. It provides indulgence in both those trends for energizing tea and natural cultures that have been reported to boost digestion and metabolism at the same time. It is highly hailed as a wonder drink among consumers. The drink is widely available across an increasing number of convenience stores and remains to be one of the fast penetrating health drink across the country.

