North America Ketogenic Diet Market Report 2020, Market Overview, Trends and Forecast till 2027

The Ketogenic diet market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 3757.38 million in 2019 to US$ 5434.83 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2027.

U S, Canada, and Mexico are the major economies in North America. Increasing demand for ketogenic coffee will further boost its demand in the market. Ketogenic beverages has been one of the beverages that has gained worldwide recognition. The consumption of ketogenic coffee and other ketogenic beverages has proven to be helpful for the body in numerous ways. The consumption of ketogenic coffee has been known for its instant energy boosting properties. The consumption of ketogenic coffee on an empty stomach helps in promoting weight loss too. The caffeine content in the coffee is known to stimulate the mind and the body and ultimately helps in boosting the energy of the body. The presence of omega-3 fatty acids in the organic ketogenic coffee possess anti-inflammatory properties. The presence of coconut oil in the ketogenic coffee are known to act as natural laxative. On direct consumption, it helps in promoting the gut health and also enhances the digestion system. The ketogenic coffee has been helpful in various cases of where the consumers have been seizure-free and have successfully wean off the diet after a span of a couple of years. Ketogenic coffee has been helpful among adults with newly diagnosed epilepsy trying to avoid anti-epilepsy drugs and among adults with chronic epilepsy refractory to medications. The factors such as glucose stabilization, the effect of ketone bodies and fatty acids and alterations in mitochondrial functions have proven to be possible mechanisms of the ketogenic coffee. The ketone bodies are an only source of energy to the brain during starvation and can easily cross the blood-brain barrier.

The U.S has the highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, as, compared to Canada and Mexico. This is likely to impact the rail and air transport in the region as, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the supply and distribution chain is likely to get affected. In addition, the overall manufacturing processes, research, and development activities will also impact market growth.

The key players profiled in the Ketogenic Diet Market research study includes:

Ample Foods

Ancient Nutrition

Danone S.A.

Keto and Company

Know Brainer Foods

Love Good Fats

Nestle S.A.

Perfect Keto

Pruvit Ventures, Inc.

Zenwise Health

