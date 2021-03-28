North America IVD Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2023
In vitro diagnostics (IVD) is the technique utilized to diagnose and detect diseases, conditions, and infections using biological samples such as blood, urine, stool, tissues, and other body fluids, derived from the human body. These tests are performed especially in standalone laboratory, and hospital-based laboratory. In addition, IVD finds application in detection of various diseases such as cancer, diabetes and others. Also, it is used in the pregnancy detection as selfcare tests. The North America IVD market accounted $20,886 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $27,820 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the analysis period (2017-2023).
The market is segmented on the basis of product type, techniques, application, end user, and geography. By product type, the market is categorized into reagents, instruments, and software & services. On the basis of technique, it is categorized into immunodiagnostics, blood testing, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics, clinical chemistry, and other IVD techniques.
Application segment covered in the study includes infectious diseases, cancer, cardiac diseases, immune system disorders, nephrological diseases, gastrointestinal diseases, and other indications. Based on end user, it is classified into, hospitals, academic and medical schools, point of care testing, and others. By geography, it is analyzed across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.
By Product Type
Reagents
Instruments
Software and Services
By Techniques
Immunodiagnostics
Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)
Chemiluminescence Immunoassays (CLIAS)
Fluorescence Immunoassays (FIAS)
Colorimetric Immunoassays (CIS)
Rapid Tests
Enzyme-Linked Immunospot Assays (ELISPOT)
Radioimmunoassay
Western Blot
Blood Testing
Molecular Diagnostics
Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)
Hybridization
DNA Diagnostics
Microarrays
Others
Tissue Diagnostics
Clinical Chemistry
Basic Metabolic Panel
Liver Panel
Lipid Profile
Thyroid Function Panel
Renal Profile
Electrolyte Panel
Specialty Chemicals
Other IVD Techniques
By Application
Infectious Diseases
Cancer
Cardiac Diseases
Immune System Disorders
Nephrological Diseases
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Other Indications
By End Users
Standalone Laboratory
Hospitals
Academic and Medical Schools
Point of Care Testing
Others
By Country
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
List of players profiled in the report
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Alere Inc.
Biomerieux
Danaher Corporation
F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
Becton Dickinson and Company
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Bayer AG
Sysmex Corporation
Johnson & Johnson