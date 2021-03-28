North America IVD Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2023

In vitro diagnostics (IVD) is the technique utilized to diagnose and detect diseases, conditions, and infections using biological samples such as blood, urine, stool, tissues, and other body fluids, derived from the human body. These tests are performed especially in standalone laboratory, and hospital-based laboratory. In addition, IVD finds application in detection of various diseases such as cancer, diabetes and others. Also, it is used in the pregnancy detection as selfcare tests. The North America IVD market accounted $20,886 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $27,820 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the analysis period (2017-2023).

The market is segmented on the basis of product type, techniques, application, end user, and geography. By product type, the market is categorized into reagents, instruments, and software & services. On the basis of technique, it is categorized into immunodiagnostics, blood testing, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics, clinical chemistry, and other IVD techniques.

Application segment covered in the study includes infectious diseases, cancer, cardiac diseases, immune system disorders, nephrological diseases, gastrointestinal diseases, and other indications. Based on end user, it is classified into, hospitals, academic and medical schools, point of care testing, and others. By geography, it is analyzed across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the North America IVD market is provided.

The projections in the market are made by studying the current market trends and future market potential for the period (2016-2023) in terms of value.

Extensive analysis by technology and application helps understand the various trends and prevailing opportunities in the respective market

Key market players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Comprehensive analysis of all countries is provided that determines the prevailing opportunities in these geographies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

Reagents

Instruments

Software and Services

By Techniques

Immunodiagnostics

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

Chemiluminescence Immunoassays (CLIAS)

Fluorescence Immunoassays (FIAS)

Colorimetric Immunoassays (CIS)

Rapid Tests

Enzyme-Linked Immunospot Assays (ELISPOT)

Radioimmunoassay

Western Blot

Blood Testing

Molecular Diagnostics

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

Hybridization

DNA Diagnostics

Microarrays

Others

Tissue Diagnostics

Clinical Chemistry

Basic Metabolic Panel

Liver Panel

Lipid Profile

Thyroid Function Panel

Renal Profile

Electrolyte Panel

Specialty Chemicals

Other IVD Techniques

By Application

Infectious Diseases

Cancer

Cardiac Diseases

Immune System Disorders

Nephrological Diseases

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Other Indications

By End Users

Standalone Laboratory

Hospitals

Academic and Medical Schools

Point of Care Testing

Others

By Country

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

List of players profiled in the report

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Alere Inc.

Biomerieux

Danaher Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Becton Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bayer AG

Sysmex Corporation

Johnson & Johnson