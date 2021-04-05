North America ISOs Medical Device and Equipment Maintenance and Calibration Services Market To Reach $3,612.9 Million by 2030

Factors such as the enhancements in the medical device industry, stringent regulatory norms, and high awareness on preventive medical equipment maintenance will drive the North American independent service organizations (ISOs) medical device and equipment maintenance and calibration services market at an 8.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2021–2030). The market accounted for a $1,468.8-million size in 2019, and it is expected to reach $3,612.9 million by 2030.

Medical equipment maintenance has been mandatory in North America under a stringent regulatory framework. For example, the regulations of the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), guidelines of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and accreditation requirements of the Healthcare Facilities Accreditation Program (HFAP), Det Norske Veritas (DNV), and The Joint Commission (TJC) necessitate adherence to equipment maintenance by the hospitals in the region.

The categories under the device/equipment type segment of the North American ISOs medical device and equipment maintenance and calibration services market include primary imaging, patient monitoring and electromedical, laboratory instruments, and cardiac devices. Under this segment, the patient monitoring and electromedical category will demonstrate the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. This can be owed to the soaring number of intensive care unit (ICU) beds, surging cases of chronic diseases, such as cardiac and respiratory disorders, and expanding population base of the elderly in the region.

Therefore, with the strict government regulations and growing awareness regarding preventive medical equipment maintenance, the market will boom at a high rate in the coming years.

