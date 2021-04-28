North America is expected to generate substantial revenues for membrane protein characterization service market

Membrane protein characterization at atomic resolution is always a big challenge in development of membrane protein-based antibody as well as small molecule drugs. The development of these membrane protein related antibodies and vaccines require high resolution structural information of target protein.

Thus membrane protein characterization plays a vital role in drug discovery, propelling the demand for membrane protein characterization Service across the world. In order to derive atomic models for membrane proteins composing over 50% of overall drug targets, solution-state NMR and X-ray crystallography have been widely used. Membrane protein characterization offer high benefits. Both the solution-state NMR and X-ray crystallography methods have their own drawbacks.

However, there exists another method called transmission electron microscopy that is gaining ever-increasing popularity in membrane protein characterization at atomic resolution. Thus reported to be one of the best membrane protein characterization Service offered by membrane protein characterization service providers.

The transmission electron microscopy – a membrane protein characterization service offers precise determination of native protein target structure with medium or high resolution. The membrane protein characterization Service offers prominent application in antibody development, vaccine formulation development and drug discovery.

Membrane Protein Characterization Service Market: Drivers and Restraints

In membrane protein characterization, it is obligatory to biophysically characterize the membrane proteins in order to achieve formulation optimization in drug development. This creates substantial opportunities for the new membrane protein characterization service providers to increase their footprint in emerging countries and is anticipated to be a major factor propelling growth of membrane protein characterization service market.

High adoption for more specific membrane protein characterization service – transmission electron microscopy over the conventional membrane protein characterization methods such as biophysical characterization has been reported owing to their efficient results. Huge number of services providers are focused on providing a variety of sensitive techniques along with the most appropriate strategies for biophysical characterization of membrane proteins.

Sustainable improvements in access to membrane protein characterization service by end consumers, drives revenue generation in global membrane protein characterization service market. However, the difficulty to purify and characterize such membrane proteins is responsible to withhold the growth of membrane protein characterization service market. Also, high use of detergents even with best stabilizing power for membrane protein characterization is not appropriate, thus hinders the growth of membrane protein characterization service market.

Membrane Protein Characterization Service Market: Segmentation

The global membrane protein characterization service market is classified on the basis of membrane protein type, service type, application, end user, and region.

Based on membrane protein type membrane protein characterization service market is segmented into following:

G Protein-Coupled Receptors (GPCRs)

Ion Channels

Membrane Receptors

Based on service type membrane protein characterization service market is segmented into following:

Biophysical characterization Protein Thermal Shift Assay (PTSA) Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR) Isothermal Titration Calorimetry (ITC) Differential Scanning Calorimetry (DSC) Saturation-Transfer Difference (STD) Bio-Layer Interferometry (BLI) Technology Thermal Gravimetric Analysis (TGA) Mircoscale Thermophoresis (MST)

Anion Or Cation Exchange Chromatography

Liquid Chromatography

Gel Filtration

Transmission Electron Microscopy

Others

Based on application membrane protein characterization service market is segmented into following:

Drug Discovery & Development

Protein Engineering

Clinical Diagnosis

In vitro Diagnostics

Vaccine development

Antibody development

Based on end user membrane protein characterization service market is segmented into following:

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industry

Research and Academic Institutes

Diagnostic Laboratories

Membrane Protein Characterization Service Market: Overview

The membrane protein characterization service market registers high revenue share over the forecast period owing to increased application of membrane protein characterization for drug discovery and development, vaccine development, antibody development, in-vitro diagnostics and protein engineering. Transmission electron microscopy is the most preferred membrane protein characterization service, thereby registering for majority revenue share in the global membrane protein characterization service market.

The membrane protein characterization service finds major benefits in drug discovery & development and clinical diagnostics followed by vaccine development. Based on the end user, biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry registers to be the prominent end user segment in global membrane protein characterization service market.

Membrane Protein Characterization Service Market: Regional Overview

Among the regional presence, North America is expected to generate substantial revenues for membrane protein characterization service market owing to high presence of membrane protein characterization service providers in the region. North America and Europe cumulatively accounts for substantial revenue share in membrane protein characterization service market due to high investment by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies in drug discovery and development majorly in European countries. South East Asia followed by Middle East and Africa however registers for being the least lucrative market for membrane protein characterization service.

Membrane Protein Characterization Service Market: Key Players

Some of the major membrane protein characterization service providers present over the globe are Creative Biostructure, Creative-Biolabs, Creative Proteomics, Wyatt Technology Corporation, Creative Diagnostics and others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

