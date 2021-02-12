North America Invisible Orthodontics Market Grow at a CAGR of 14.3% to 2027 | Dentsply Sirona, 3M, Henry Schein, Inc., DynaFlex and more

The North America Invisible orthodontics market was valued US$ 1,156.18 Mn in the year 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 3,729.31 Mn by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 14.3% over the forecast period.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Invisible Orthodontics Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Invisible Orthodontics market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Dental and oral conditions affect people once in their lifetime. A single toothache causes discomfort, pain, and disfigurement. As per the data of Global Burden of Diseases Study in 2016, oral diseases have affected approximately 3.58 billion people across the world. Dental diseases include dental caries. Periodontal disease, which results in tooth loss, was the 11th most prevalent dental disease around the globe. The prevalence of dental and oral conditions is rising across the region, such as crooked teeth, overbites, underbites, crossbites, spaces between teeth, teeth overcrowding, and the treatment of temporomandibular disorders (TMD). The significant factors for dental problems include periodontal diseases, injuries, accidents, and others. According to the Canadian Association of Orthodontists data, more than 4 million people in Canada and the US are taking treatment from an orthodontic specialist.

Major key players covered in this report: Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, Institut Straumann AG, 3M, Henry Schein, Inc., Align Technology, Inc., TP Orthodontics, Inc., DynaFlex, Great Lakes Dental Technologies, Candid Care Co.

Moreover, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data, around 31.6% population had untreated dental caries during 2013-2016 in the US. Support from the government is helping people to get treated with their dental problems. The dental issues are generally observed in the children. Therefore, the government is focusing more on dental health in school. For instance, the CDC provides management and guidance for state and community programs. The program assists to plan, set up, and evaluate school sealant programs and to complement services that are provided by private dentists. The rising prevalence of various dental diseases has increased the use of invisible orthodontics in the market. Therefore, owing to the factors mentioned above, the market is likely to propel during the forecast period.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Invisible Orthodontics market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America Invisible Orthodontics market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America Invisible Orthodontics market segments and regions.

The research on the North America Invisible Orthodontics market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Invisible Orthodontics market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Invisible Orthodontics market.

