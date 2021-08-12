North America Ink Market Overview, Driving Factors, Key Players and Growth Opportunities by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Ink Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the north america ink market reached a value of US$ 6.6 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Ink refers to a colored fluid or paste primarily used for writing, drawing, printing, or duplicating. It is usually produced from materials like solvents, dyes, pigments, resins, lubricants, solubilizers, fluorescents and surfactants. Ink can be categorized into two broad classes – printing and writing inks. At present, the printing ink is witnessing a strong growth as it is utilized for printing books, magazines, posters, newspapers, journals, calendars and photographs.

Rapid growth in the packaging and labeling industry is primarily creating a positive outlook for the North America ink market as it is widely used in the packaging of various products. Additionally, with the stringent government regulations, it has become mandatory for the manufacturers of food and beverages, cosmetics, and personal care products to include details like product price, ingredients, quantity, and date of manufacturing and expiry on the packaging. Moreover, on account of increasing income levels, easy product availability on both offline and online channels is further catalyzing the demand for printing ink. Besides this, the launch of bio-based ink produced from algae cells and other plant materials is expected to further propel the market growth in the coming years.

North America Ink Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the north america ink market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the north america ink market on the basis of technology, ink type, application and country.

Breakup by Technology:

Lithographic

Flexographic

Gravure

Digital

Letterpress

Others

Breakup by Ink Type:

Oil Based

Solvent Based

Water Based

Breakup by Application:

Labeling and Packaging

Commercial Printing

Publishing

Others

Breakup by Country:

United States

Canada

Mexico

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

