North America identity verification Market Size US$ 5.27 By 2027 | CAGR CAGR of 11% Business Market Insights

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on "North America Identity Verification Market" and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Access Control market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

North America Identity Verification Market study provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

North America identity verification market is expected to grow from US$ 2.05 Bn in 2018 to US$ 5.27 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 11.2% from the year 2018 to 2027.

The growing sophistication of security information platforms and IT security-based tools & solutions is anticipated to have a profound impact on the overall management of the security ecosystem of an enterprise. The unprecedented growth in the number of cybersecurity incidents has further led to an increased need for robust security solutions across enterprises. The market demand for identity verification solutions has gained significant traction in the past few years owing to the versatile capabilities of these systems such as identity verification, data identification, fraud detection, and others.

Top Key Player Involved:

Acuant, Inc.

Authenteq

Gemalto N.V.(Thales Group)

Idemia

Mitek Systems, Inc.

Experian Information Solutions, Inc.

Jumio

Lexisnexis

Onfido

Trulioo

(Note: The report will be updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

