North America Hemp Fiber Consumption Market To Boom In Near Future By 2026 Scrutinized In New Research

North America Hemp Fiber Consumption Market research report brings to light key market dynamics of sector. Major market players, major collaborations, mergers & acquisitions are reviewed comprehensively in the North America Hemp Fiber Consumption market report. Moreover, this market study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the North America Hemp Fiber Consumption market are Hempco Inc., Sunstrand LLC, Blue Sky Hemp Ventures, Bast Fiber LLC, Natural Textile Solutions, Legacy Hemp, Bamboo Textiles, Bastcore, SHANXI GREENLAND TEXTILE CO., LTD., Western States Hemp and Hemp Inc., and more.

North America Hemp Fiber Consumption Market Definitions And Overview:

Hemp fiber is a cellulosic fiber and is the most durable and strongest among all the natural fibers. Hemp plant is commonly called bast that means the fibers that grow outside the plant’s stalk. There are two kinds of fibers that are derived from its plant: long (bast) fibers and the short (core) fibers. The fiber has many qualities such as strength, durability and absorbency that make it worth to be used for a wide variety of products which include textiles, ropes, pulp & paper and building materials.

The major factor driving the growth of this market is the hypo-allergenic and UV resistant characteristics of hemp fiber. It is taken as the most eco-friendly fibers in the world as there are no pesticides required while production and it also helps in controlling the erosion of topsoil.

The other factor which is driving the growth of the market is growing demand of hemp fiber from different industrial applications. Hemp plant has remarkable agronomic and environmental attributes as this plant does not require any fungicides, pesticides or herbicides in its production process. Hemp production is growing continuously in North America as the cultivation of this plant has been made legalized. There is a continuous increase in the number of industries engaged in manufacturing products made of hemp fiber, which acts as s driver for the market to grow.

Segmentation: North America Hemp Fiber Consumption Market

North America hemp fiber consumption market is segmented into two notable segments which are type and application.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into long (bast) fibers, short (core) fibers.

In October 2018, Sunstrand LLC attended an expo in which innovative professionals from numerous industries have come to inculcate the versatile plant’s properties into their existing products. The main discussion was on the environmental sustainability with reducing the use of plastics throughout the nations.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into composite materials, textiles, pulp & paper and others.

In October 2017, Bastcore signed a contract to supply its hemp fiber products to an apparel company, Recreator. The hemp products from Bastcore will be used by the company in making t-shirts and other garments. This partnership encouraged people to invest in natural fibers and produce textile out of it.

Market Scope:

The research methodology employed in the report by DBMR research team is data triangulation which includes data mining, studying the impact of data variables on the market, and primary validation by industry experts.

Business Expansions

In April 2019, Industrial Hemp Manufacturing, LLC (IHM), a subsidiary of Hemp Inc., set up a manufacturing plant for the production of natural fibers. It is the only plant in North America that is focused on the manufacturing of hemp fiber to produce natural sustainable products for markets. DrillWall and SpillSuck products will be manufactured by the company. This new production plant will position the company as a leader in the industrial hemp manufacturing industry.

In 2017, Blue Sky Hemp Ventures opened a 15,000 square foot processing facility which will produce 5,500 tonnes/year of hemp seed. It will help them to increase their market presence and will able to meet the customer requirements.

In 2013, Natural Textiles Solutions has expanded the manufacturing facility and opened a large scale unit in Macungie, Pennsylvania, the U.S. which will help them to diversify their product portfolio.

