North America Health Tourism Market Current and Future Trend Scenario Explored In New Latest Research Report||IHH Healthcare Berhad, Raffles Medical Group, BANGKOK CHAIN HOSPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

North America health tourism market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 -2026

Competitive Analysis: North America Health Tourism Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are KPJ Healthcare Berhad, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Bumrungrad International Hospital, IHH Healthcare Berhad, Raffles Medical Group, BANGKOK CHAIN HOSPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED, Prince Court Medical Centre, University Hospital Motol, Clinical Center of Serbia, Columbia Asia, Wockhardt Hospitals, Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA, Asian Heart Institute, Min-Sheng Hospital, Apex Heart Institute, Medical Star, Hospital CMQ, Sani Dental Group, Bravo Development Group, Inc. and Angeles Health International among others.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=north-america-health-tourism-market

What Reports Provides.

Full in-depth analysis of the parent health tourism market

Segmentation details of the market

Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value

Assessment of niche industry developments

Important changes in health tourism Industry dynamics

Market share analysis

Key strategies of major players In

Emerging segments and regional markets

Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the health tourism market.

Segmentation: North America Health Tourism Market

North America health tourism market is segmented into three notable segments which are treatment, type of intervention and patient mobility.

On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into cosmetic surgery, dentistry, cardiac surgery, orthopedic surgery, bariatric surgery, reproductive, oncology, transplantation, eye surgery, diagnostics and others In March 2018, Prince Court Medical Centre was acquired by Khazanah Nasional Bhd for an undisclosed sum which will assist both the companies to share their services and get operational support.

On the basis of type of intervention, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, bio-medicine, medicaments & medical devices, complementary medicines, non-medical facilities and others In April 2019, Wockhardt Hospital performed a new technology based bypass cardiac surgery and it was mentioned to be successful. The expansion will help the hospital to introduce a new technology which will increase its business.

On the basis of Patient mobility, the market is segmented into temporary visitors, long term residents, outsourced patients and common borders In March, Raffles Medical Group expanded to a fully medical complex specialist centre in order to grow its clinical services among its patients and to meet the growing patient’s needs. The expansion will help the medical group to treat more number of patients in less amount of time.



Inquiry For Customize Report With Discount at : https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=north-america-health-tourism-market

Drivers: North America Health Tourism Market

Increasing old age population in developed countries is creating avenues for medical tourism in developing countries

Strengthening of U.S. dollar multiplies number of U.S. patients seeking medical tourism

Restraints:

Rising Crime Rates In Developing Nations

Post-operative complications and aftercare at the patient’s country of residence remain a major deterrent of medical tourism

Opportunity:

Incursion of robotic surgery can reduce cost and make healthcare industry in the U.S. competitive

Challenge:

Language barrier and mother tongue influence creates hurdles for hospitals

Recent Developments:

In June 2019, Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA. invested in a new business segment namely digital technologies to accelerate its transformation into digital health care group. The expansion will broaden the range of digital services to relieve employees and open up new business areas in the market. In May 2019, Kasemrad Hospital opened a new revamped Paediatric Centre for the children’s with modern medical technology and a team of expert paediatricians who can provide 24-hour service. In July 2018, Clinical Centre of Serbia received the permission of their Prime Minister Ana Brnabic for reconstructing the works of approximately 134,000 square metres and construction of technical blocks A1, B, E and D. The investment has been done through European Investment Bank which also gave a green signal for the Clinical Centre of Vojvodina.



Get Full Table Of content @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=north-america-health-tourism-market

About Data Bridge Market Research

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune. We ponder into the heterogeneous markets in accord with our clients needs and scoop out the best possible solutions and detailed information about the market trends. Data Bridge delve into the markets across Asia, North America, South America, Africa to name few.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com