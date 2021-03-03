North America Hair Conditioner Market Insights, Trends and Huge Business Opportunities 2021 to 2025 | Procter & Gamble, L’Oreal S.A., Unilever, Amway, Estee Lauder Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Kao Corporation

The North America Hair Conditioner Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The North America hair conditioner market is projected to witness a CAGR of 3.43% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

The 80 Pages report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in North America Hair Conditioner Market: Procter & Gamble, L’Oreal S.A., Unilever, Amway, Estee Lauder Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Kao Corporation

Market Overview:

– The growth in hair care products segments particularly conditioner and shampoos in the United States, Canada, and other North American countries is largely driven by the healthy living movement, as consumers are becoming more health-conscious and looking for products that are better for them.

– Therefore, consumers are looking to embrace their natural hair, reducing the usage of certain hair care products that are associated with the heavy use of chemicals. Therefore many companies are coming with their consumer and environmental characteristics in their hair conditioner brand such as Cruelty-Free, Paraben Free, Phthalate-Free, and Sulfate-Free.

Inculcation of Natural Products for Hair Care

The share of emollients within conditioning ingredients is increasing. The green trend could also be responsible for consumers looking for alternatives to silicones. For instance, Hair Volume Multiplier Conditioner With Bamboo from Pantene (Procter & Gamble), is made with bamboo extracted from bamboo shoots grown in China’s Fujian Provence. This extract contains B-vitamins known for their supportive properties.

Since haircare concerns are increasing among the Americans, so the healthier practices are rife across both emerging and developed markets in the North American region. Conditioners and treatments continued to experience healthy growth in the US during previous years driven by mainstream brands updating their formulations to have a more natural positioning, or through hair care brands emphasis on their treatments, oils, and conditioners.



Rising Demand for Semi-Solid Leave-in Conditioner

Sensing the radical consumer shifts and evolving preferences, the leading manufacturers are forging ahead with their plans of effective product innovations & advancements, therefore, semi-solid leave-in conditioner is projected to be hugely favored during the forecast period, thereby supporting the rising sales of hair care products in the region. This rising demand can be credited to better conditioning as alleged by consumers when it comes to semi-solid solutions. Furthermore, the continuous consumer exploration for products which improve the appearance and manageability of hair. Therefore, demand for a semi-solid leave-in conditioner particularly from the company such as L’oreal S.A. is expected to stay persistent in the future.

Competitive Landscape

The North America hair conditioner market is a competitive market, where numerous companies are launching hair conditioner products, which can benefit the hair health of the consumer. Considering this fact, Herbal Essences, a haircare brand by the Procter & Gamble Company (P&G), entered into a strategic collaboration with the Royal Botanic Gardens in 2018. This collaboration was aimed at using advanced botanical science for the company’s exclusive shampoos and conditioners. Some of the prominent companies operating in the market are Procter & Gamble, L’Oreal S.A., Unilever, and Johnson & Johnson.

