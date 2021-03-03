North America Hair Care Market 2021 Outlook on Rising Demand and Trends | Procter & Gamble Company, L’Oreal S.A., Henkel AG & Co., KGaA, Shiseido Company, Limited, Avon Products Inc

The North America Hair Care Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

North America haircare market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

The 100 Pages report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in North America Hair Care Market: Procter & Gamble Company, L’Oreal S.A., Henkel AG & Co., KGaA, Shiseido Company, Limited, Avon Products Inc., Kao Corporation, Unilever

Market Overview:

– North America is the largest haircare market, and it continues to grow at a moderate rate. The market is driven by new advancements in the product portfolio of shampoos, conditioners, sprays, etc. Additionally, an increase in male grooming, a growing aged population, and rising fashion consciousness among the consumers is further boosting the hair care products demand in the region.

– The growing hair health consciousness amongst the consumers is giving rise to the development of organic hair care products. However, the increased availability of counterfeit hair care products is causing a considerable dent in the market shares of the leading brands in the market.

United States Occupies the Largest Share of Hair Care Products Market

The United States has been increasing in population demographic, which has been opting for better hair care solutions. The growing levels of pollution in the atmosphere has also been affecting the use of hair care products. Many of the pollutants present in the atmosphere irritate and damage hair and scalp, thus, the demand for hair care products has increased significantly.

Further, social media trends have also been influencing the market, with an increase in the number of men going to themed barbershops and salons. Sales of hair colors, shampoos, and conditioners are on the rise. Salons, such as Salon Lofts, Salon Republic, Solera, Phenix have continued to grow rapidly. About 80 million men and women are experiencing hair loss on an average and the high number of products to cater to such population is expected to contribute to the growth of hair care products.

Specialty Stores Recorded Significant Growth

These stores sell a wide range of hair care products in the country. These stores provide expert guidance and higher service quality to the consumers when compared to other stores. _The rising trend of premiumization and high-income levels of consumers are expected to drive the growth of specialty stores. As the market is becoming more fragmented, the companies are focusing on adapting to specialty stores in order to cater millennial population with the variants of their existing brands of hair care products.

Specialty stores such as Beauty and Sephora both cited hair care as the fastest-growing category in United States stores in recent years. These stores cater to a broader audience with their luxury beauty and hair care products in the operating areas which are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



North America hair care market is moderately fragmented with the presence of key players such as Loreal SA, Kao Corporation, Unilever PLC, Procter & Gamble Company, and Henkel AG & Co., KGaA. The key strategies adopted by the players include product innovations, expansions, and mergers and acquisitions among others. Companies are increasing their investments in research and development, and marketing, and expanding their distribution channels to maintain their position in the market.

