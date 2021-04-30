North America green bond verification market is expected to reach US$ 108.50 billion by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 12.2% over the forecast period to achieve carbon-free generation, says Absolute Markets Insights. Some of the players operating in the green bond verification market are Carbon Trust, DNV GL, EY, First Environment Inc., Indufor Group

The inclination towards clean energy dominates green bond allocations which created the demand for green bond verification market. Sudden natural calamities have drawn global attention towards climate change. Government and public companies have already started taking steps which included the production of clean and green energy. These types of projects are verified under the guidance of green bond verifiers which is helpful in green bond issuance. To achieve clean energy resources, green bonds have become one of the most successful instruments.

One of the largest restraint when investing in green bonds is the lack of liquidity. Investors who opt for liquid investment might consider avoiding green bonds but these bonds are backed by government or already established companies in the market and also verified before issuance by green bond verifiers which boosts the confidence of the investors. Rising number of issuance of green bonds by the big players such as Apple Inc. and Tesla is anticipated to propel the green bond verification market.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of green bond verification market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America.

Key Findings of the Report:

Among the verticals, energy & utility is estimated to dominate the vertical segment in North America green bond verification market. It was valued at USD 20.44 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 60.95 Billion by 2027.

Increasing social awareness of investors is also reflected in the green bond verification market as more investments are coming for green bonds financed projects.

The advisory segment is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. A company named KPMG International Cooperative provides range of services to large as well as small enterprises during the lifecycle of green bond. Some of the services include design green bond criteria, review financing options, execution, ongoing stakeholder management amongst others

Some of the players operating in the green bond verification market are Carbon Trust, DNV GL, EY, First Environment Inc., Indufor Group, ISS Corporate Solutions Inc, Kestrel Verifiers, KPMG International Cooperative, SUSTAINANALYTICS, S & P Trucost Limited, TÜV NORD GROUP, Vigeo Eiris and other market participants.

Green Bond Verification market

By Services

Pre-Issuance Verification & Post-Issuance Verification Services

Advisory Services

Others

By Verticals

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Real Estate

Energy & Utilities

Consumer Goods

Automotive

Others

By Country

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

