North America Frozen Seafood Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast 2020-2025
The North America frozen seafood market size reached a value of USD 13.3 Billion in 2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years., according to a new report by IMARC Group.
Frozen seafood is a type of packaged food product that is prepared by freezing fresh seafood to preserving its taste and nutritive value while inhibiting bacterial growth. Seafood products, including shrimp, salmon, tuna and tilapia, are processed through flash freezing or cryofreezing, which aids in enhancing the overall shelf-life of the product. These frozen products are rich in various micronutrients, fatty acids, proteins, vitamins and minerals that are essential for the healthy development of the human body.
Some of the major players operating in the industry include:
1. Leroy Seafood (FRA: Z1L)
2. High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS: HLNFF)
3. Marine Harvest (OTCMKTS: MHGVY)
4. Iglo Group
5. Austevoll Seafood (OTCMKTS: ASTVF)
6. Fishery Products International
The North America frozen seafood market is driven by the increasing demand for ready-to-cook (RTC) and ready-to-eat (RTE) packaged food products. Owing to hectic schedules and busy lifestyles, consumers are adopting food products that require less time for preparation. Furthermore, increasing awareness regarding the nutritional benefits of consuming seafood, is also providing a boost to the market growth. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, rising product premiumization and advancements in the freezing technologies, are projected to drive the market further.
Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-frozen-seafood-market/requestsample
Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Key Market Segmentation:
Market Breakup by Region
1. United States
2. Canada
Market Breakup by Type
1. Shrimp
2. Salmon
3. Tuna
4. Tilapia
5. Pangasius
6. Catfish
7. Others
Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
1. Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
2. Speciality Retailers
3. Convenience Stores
4. Online
5. Others
Market Breakup by End-Use
1. Retail
2. Institutional
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance
Market Outlook
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Competitive Structure
Profiles of Key Players
View Report TOC, Figures and Tables: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-frozen-seafood-market
