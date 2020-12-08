North America Frozen Seafood Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast 2020-2025

Frozen seafood is a type of packaged food product that is prepared by freezing fresh seafood to preserving its taste and nutritive value while inhibiting bacterial growth. Seafood products, including shrimp, salmon, tuna and tilapia, are processed through flash freezing or cryofreezing, which aids in enhancing the overall shelf-life of the product. These frozen products are rich in various micronutrients, fatty acids, proteins, vitamins and minerals that are essential for the healthy development of the human body.

Some of the major players operating in the industry include:

1. Leroy Seafood (FRA: Z1L)

2. High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS: HLNFF)

3. Marine Harvest (OTCMKTS: MHGVY)

4. Iglo Group

5. Austevoll Seafood (OTCMKTS: ASTVF)

6. Fishery Products International

The North America frozen seafood market is driven by the increasing demand for ready-to-cook (RTC) and ready-to-eat (RTE) packaged food products. Owing to hectic schedules and busy lifestyles, consumers are adopting food products that require less time for preparation. Furthermore, increasing awareness regarding the nutritional benefits of consuming seafood, is also providing a boost to the market growth. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, rising product premiumization and advancements in the freezing technologies, are projected to drive the market further.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Region

1. United States

2. Canada

Market Breakup by Type

1. Shrimp

2. Salmon

3. Tuna

4. Tilapia

5. Pangasius

6. Catfish

7. Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

1. Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

2. Speciality Retailers

3. Convenience Stores

4. Online

5. Others

Market Breakup by End-Use

1. Retail

2. Institutional

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Competitive Structure

Profiles of Key Players

