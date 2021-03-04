North America Frozen Bakery Products Market to Top USD 12,960 Million By 2026

This professional and specialized report study examines the technical and business perspective of the North America frozen bakery products industry. The report provides a historical analysis of the industry as well as the projected trends expected to be witnessed in the North America frozen bakery products market. The report study analyzes the market statistics to gain an in-depth perspective of the North America frozen bakery products market. The historical insights are provided from 2016 to 2019 and projected trends are provided from 2020 to 2026. The quantitative data is provided in terms of value (USD Million) for 2016 – 2026. The qualitative data is reinforced by analyzing and providing numerous market dynamics (directly or indirectly affecting the industry) such as growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

According to the report, the North America frozen bakery products market in 2019 is over USD 9,070 million and is anticipated to reach over USD 12,960 million by 2026. The projected CAGR for the North America frozen bakery products market is around 5.2% from 2020 to 2026.

We have included various industry analysis models in our report and extensively demonstrated the key business strategies and competitive landscape of the North America frozen bakery products market in our study.

Our study also includes an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces framework for understanding the competitive strategies adopted by various stakeholders involved in the entire value chain of the North America frozen bakery products market. It also encompasses PESTLE analysis and SWOT analysis.

The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market shares of each industry player and gives an outline of the market position of key players in the North America frozen bakery products market. Moreover, the study offers wide coverage of key strategic advances witnessed in the market such as new product launches, acquisitions & mergers, collaborations & joint ventures, funding & VC activities, agreements, partnerships, R&D activities, and regional expansion of key players of the North America frozen bakery products market.

The research study provides a critical assessment of the North America frozen bakery products industry by logically segmenting the market on the basis of source, product type, distribution channel, and region. Based on the past, present, and future trends, all the segments were analyzed from the bottom up, and the market sizes have been estimated from 2020 to 2026.

The rapidly altering lifestyles and the relatively higher disposable incomes in the country are the two key factors that have pushed the country to the dominating position in terms of revenue generation. Moreover, the U.S. frozen bakery products market is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace throughout the forecast period within the region.

The North America frozen bakery products market is segmented based on source, product type, distribution channel, and region. By source segmentation, the market is classified into wheat, rye, barley, corn, and others. Based on product type, the regional market is bifurcated into cakes and pastries, bread, donuts & pies, pizza, and others. Distribution channel-wise, the market is categorized into Convenience Stores, supermarket/hypermarket, bakery stores, foodservice & hospitality, and others. In terms of region, the North America frozen bakery products market is segmented into U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Top Market Players

Some of the essential players operating in the North America frozen bakery products market, but not restricted to include Europastry SA, Alpha Baking Co. Inc., Flower Foods Inc., ARYZTA, Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V, Associated British Foods PLC, Bridgford Foods Corporation, Lantmannen Unibake UK Ltd., Canada Bread Company Ltd., and General Mills Inc., among others.

The taxonomy of the North America frozen bakery products industry by its scope and segmentation is as follows:

North America Frozen Bakery Products Market: Source Segmentation Analysis

Wheat

Rye

Barley

Corn

Others

North America Frozen Bakery Products Market: Product Type Segmentation Analysis

Cakes and Pastries

Bread

Donuts & Pies

Pizza

Others

North America Frozen Bakery Products Market: Distribution Channel Segmentation Analysis

Convenience Stores

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Bakery Stores

Food Service & Hospitality

Others

North America Frozen Bakery Products Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico



