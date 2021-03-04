North America French Fries market is predicted to reach USD 10.06 Billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.31% during the forecast period from 2020-2026

The North America French Fries market has reached USD 2.07 Billion in 2019 and predicted to reach USD 10.06 Billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.31% during the forecast period from 2020-2026, owing to the rising western style cuisine amongst youngsters.

The French fries demand in North America is driven by a rise in customer preference for fast food as well as an increase in the number of people preferring to eat without overcooking. Furthermore, the rise in the number of fast-food outlets, the increase in disposable income of people in the region coupled with the growing penetration of online shopping, and the adoption of home delivery services make way for the growth of the French Fries market in North America. Nevertheless, health issues such as obesity and heart disease associated with fried food serve as a significant barrier to the development of the French Fries market in the United States and Canada. On the contrary, the launch of healthier types of French fries, such as low carbohydrate and air fried/baked, is projected to provide opportunities for the growth of the French Fries market in North America.

Browse Sample Copy of the Report @https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/north-america-french-fries-market-bwc19411/report-sample

Growth drivers

The growth in number of quick service restaurants

One of the most diverse divisions of the food and beverage sector is the QSR (Quick Service Restaurant) market. The Quick Service Restaurant is the restaurant sector’s most profitable model. Due to advantage of the Quick Service Restaurant that it is a particular type of restaurant which serve the fast food meals and providing little table service. The popularity of smartphones and mobile apps in quick-service restaurants has resulted in numerous developments in point of sales systems.

Restraints

Rising Health Awareness

Eating French fries leads to high blood pressure, low “healthy” HDL cholesterol and obesity, all of which are cardiac risk factors. French fries are deep-fried in oil, they are very high in fat and calories and, if eaten daily, can present some serious health risks. French fries also contain acrylamide and a lot of water and cancer-related chemicals. Such factors were creating an obstacle in the growth of the French fries market across the North American region.

North America French Fries Market: Regional insights

Based on the region, the French Fries market is segmented into U.S., Canada. By country, the U.S. was the most prominent market and is estimated to dominate the North America French fries market through 2020-2026. The key players in the industry have adopted several strategies such as expansion, product launch, and acquisition as their go-to strategies to stay competitive in the market. In addition rising trend of working population reliance on fast food due to busy lifestyles and improvements in consumption behavior. Therefore, the growth of the fast-food industry is estimated to a positive impact on the U.S. French fries market over the forecast period.

French Fries Market: Competitive Landscape

The major market players in the French fries are Agristo Nv, Alexia Foods, Aviko (Royal Cosun), Cavendish Farms, J.R. Simplot Company, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., Luxfries Bvba, Mccain Foods Limited, Nathan’s Famous Inc., Ore-Ida, McCain, Farm Frites, Kroger, Al-Salam Cooling Co., Other Prominent Players are expanding their presence in the market by implementing various innovations and technology.

Recent Developments:

In November 2019, McCain Foods commits USD 80 million for production expansion in Grand Falls, New Brunswick facility towards the creation of a new Formed Potato Specialty.

In October 2019, Cavendish Farms Opens New USD 430 Million Frozen Potato Processing Plant in Lethbridge, Alberta.

In September 2019, McCain Foods announces its investment in an innovative Farms of the Future program.

In August 2019, Cavendish Farms Announces New Potato Research Centre in Prince Edward Island.

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the North America French Fries market size of the market, in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms value, based on the region by segmenting the North America French Fries market into 2 countries namely United States and Canada.

To outline, categorized and forecast the North America French Fries market based on the type, age group, distribution channel, and region.

To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the North America French Fries Market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors, affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million/Billion Market Coverage U.S, Canada Product/Service Segmentation By Type

By Age Group, By Distribution Channel and By Region Key Players Agristo Nv, Alexia Foods, Aviko (Royal Cosun), Cavendish Farms, J.R. Simplot Company, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., Luxfries Bvba, Mccain Foods Limited, Nathan’s Famous Inc., Ore-Ida, McCain, Farm Frites, Kroger, Al-Salam Cooling Co., Other Prominent Players

By Type

Regular

Frozen

By Age Group

Below 18 Years

20 – 35 Years Old

Above 35 Years Old

By Distribution Channel

Quick Service Restaurants (QSR)

Institutional

Retail Outlets

Online

Others

By Region

U.S.

Canada

Enquire Here for, Report Enquiry, Discount and Customization: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/north-america-french-fries-market-bwc19411/enquire-before-purchase

About Us:

Blueweave Consulting offers a one-stop solution for your market intelligence needs for any service or product. You get well-researched comprehensive reports based on qualitative and quantitative data to put your business plan into action. Your well-informed and timely decisions using our reports avert situations of excessive risks and help you grow your business with optimum risk-return trade-off.

Contact Us: