North America French Fries Market by Type, Size & Trends Analysis Report and Forecast to 2030

French fries are a deep-fried meal made from potatoes that come in various shapes and sizes and are mostly served sweet, soft, or crispy. French fries, potato chips, wedges are some types of frozen potatoes. Potatoes are kept at extremely low temperatures for food preservation and safety. Various kinds of French fries are available for customers, ranging from simple salted flavors to spicy versions. Some eat fresh potato but others drink it in refined form. This food item is usually consumed as part of lunch or dinner, or as snacks. French fries are common worldwide on the menus of fast service and full-service restaurants. Today, French fries have become a convenient food enjoyed by a vast number of people of all ages.

North America French Fries Market size was registered at USD XX billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach USD XX billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of XX% from 2020 to 2030.

Certain factors driving the growth of the French frieze market in North America include an increase in disposable income, an increase in the number of fast-food restaurants, and a rise in inconvenience due to an increase in online shopping penetration and the adoption of home delivery services. The French fries market in North America is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period, which can be attributed to increased consumer affinity towards fast food due to a busy lifestyle. Increasing the number of people eating out at restaurants additionally helps the growth of French fries on the North American market. The popularity of smartphones and mobile apps in quick-service restaurants has also resulted in numerous developments in point of sales systems.

North America French Fries Market: Segments

North America French Fries Market is segmented based on source, crop type, form, and region.

By distribution channel(in %), North America French Fries Market, 2019. The QSR segment is anticipated to register XX% of the market share during the forecasted period.

By distribution channel, it is categorized into QSR, institutional, restaurant, and others. During the forecast period, the Quick Service Restaurants(QSR) segment dominates the French Fries market’s distribution channel segment. Customer expectations and personal income push French fries demand. Product productivity is based on effective marketing and productive operations. Consumers are searching for the convenience of eating out, but they are drawn by the low prices of fast-service restaurants over restaurants served at the table.

North America French Fries Market: Key players

Agristo Nv

Alexia Foods

Aviko

Cavendish Farms

J.R. Simplot Company

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.

LuxfriesBvba

Nathan’s Famous

Other prominent players

By type (in %), North America French Fries Market, 2019

The frozen food segment accounted for XX% of the nation’s volume in 2019

The product type segment can be classified into regular and frozen. The frozen segment produced the highest revenue per product and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. This can be attributed to its characteristics of being easier to store and prepare when compared to fresh-cut variety. Increasing demand from fast-service restaurants, institutional canteens, and more, is also making way for the segment’s growth on the French fries market in North America.

By age groups (in %), North America French Fries Market, 2019

20-35 years old segment accounted for XX% of the nation’s volume in 2019

North America French Fries market is segmented by age groups into below 18 Years, 20 – 35 Years Old, and Above 35 Years. The segment, which is 20-35 years old, was the most prominent segment with a maximum market share in North America. This can be attributed to persons of these ages who frequent snacking habits. Besides, much of this age category comprises working millennial who tend to consume more fast food and are strongly likely to eat meals prepared due to busy lifestyles. The region segment can be further divided into five major types including USA, Mexico, Canada, and Others.

North America French Fries Market Dynamics:

Increasing demand for French fries and lifestyle changes to drive the market demand

The French fries market in North America is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period, which can be attributed to increased consumer affinity towards fast food due to a busy lifestyle. Increasing the number of people eating out at restaurants additionally helps the growth of French fries on the North American market. Certain factors driving the growth of the French frieze market in North America include an increase in disposable income, an increase in the number of fast-food restaurants, and a rise in inconvenience due to an increase in online shopping penetration and the adoption of home delivery services. It is also expected that the launch of organic and non-genetically Modified Organism variety of French fries will have growth avenues in the coming years. The popularity of smartphones and mobile apps in quick-service restaurants has also resulted in numerous developments in point of sale systems.

Health hazards due to the consumption of French fries to hamper the market growth

Health hazards associated with fried foods such as problems of obesity and cholesterol and high blood pressure serve as a major constraint on the French fries market in North America.

North America French Fries Market: Regions

In terms of value and volume, North America accounted for XX% of total market volume share in 2019

The French fries market in North America is expected to rise steadily over the forecast period. The rise is also complemented by an increase in the dependence of the working population on fast food due to busy lifestyles and changes in consumer behavior. The rise in the number of fast-food outlets in the region is also expected to increase the growth of the North American French fries market. The region segment can be further divided into five major types including the USA, Mexico, Canada, and Others.

