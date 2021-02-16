North America Free From Food Market Shares of Top Companies in Revenue Terms, 2021 | Conagra Brands, Inc, Hain Celestial Group, Inc., General Mills Inc, Bob’s Red Mill, Dean Foods, Prairie Farms

The North America Free From Food Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The North America free from food market is projected to grow with CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global North America Free From Food Market: Conagra Brands, Inc, Hain Celestial Group, Inc., General Mills Inc, Bob’s Red Mill, Dean Foods, Prairie Farms, Johnson & Johnson (Lactaid), AMY’S KITCHEN, INC and others.

Key Market Trends

– According to a survery conducted by Kerry, about 60% of consumers in the United States were familiar with the term clean label, with 44% saying clean label is important to them.Thus the increasing awareness about the clen labelled products including free from food and increasing prevelance of food allergies is the major factor driving the market studied in the region.

– Interest in non-GMO food products continued to grow in North American region, providing great opportuity to the manufacturers to capture the on-going interest among consumers hrough product launch. In 2016, Archer Midland Daniels bought Harvest Innovations, a brand which produces non-GMO soybean oils, proteins, and gluten-free foods.

– Furthermore, th Gluten Free Factory is a 100% Costa Rican brand that offers alternative flours and mixes for gluten-free pizzas, breads, brownies, and pancakes, in turn meeting the demnad for free from bakery products.

– The plant based dairy roducts/ dairy alternatives is also gaining great traction among the consumers which is influneced by various factors such a gluten intolerance, lactose intolreance, veganism and others.

Increasing Demand For Allergen Free Products

Allergen-free food products include food items, which are gluten free, lactose free, diabetes food, and others. The consumers in the region who are allergic to gluten, lactose, or unable to consume high-calorie products, due to diabetes, has influenced the food manufacturers to manufacture allergen-free foods. Key manufacturers, like: The Hain Celestial Group offers allergen-free cooking and baking products, to cater the increasing demand, in the region. Furthermore, the region has witnessed a significant demand for lactose free baby food products.

United States Held a Significant Share in The Market

The United States is experiencing a high demand for free from food and beverage products such as gluten-free beverages, followed by Canada and Mexico, owing to the shift in consumers food consumption trend and inclination toward a healthy lifestyle. Furthermore, the favorable regulatory framework and initiatives by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to promote gluten-free diets and further subsidy allocations are anticipated to boost the regional market over the forecast period. To cater the growing demand for gluten-free products, in May 2020, The gluten-free company, BFree Foods, announced the launch of two of its flagship products in Publix grocery stores of the country.

Competitive Landscape

The North America free from food market is a highly competitive market and comprises of regional and international competitors. Some of the major manufacturers in the market includes, Dean Foods, Hain Celestial Group, Inc. General Mills Inc, and Conagra Brands Inc., among others. The major strategies adopted by the companies in the market are new product launches, agreements/partnerships, expansions, mergers, and acquisitions. The merger or acquisition of companies, in order to utilize the respective key strengths, such as intense R&D activities, distribution network, and the development of new products, to enhance the portfolio and capture the on- going inetrest among consumers such as orgainc, plant based products and others. Owing to the changing tastes and preferences of consumers, there have been considerable developments of products by various global players

The research study evaluates the overall size of the market, by making use of a bottom-up approach, wherein data for different industry verticals, and end-user industries and its applications across various product types have been recorded and predicted during the forecast period. These segments and sub-segments have been documented from the industry specialists and professionals, as well as company representatives, and are outwardly validated by analyzing previous years’ data of these segments and sub-segments for getting an accurate and complete market size.

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Global North America Free From Food Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

