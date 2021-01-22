North America Food Service Packaging Market Expected to Gain US$ 31.69 Mn from 2027 With CAGR of 6.0% by Business Market Insights

The North America food service packaging market accounted to US$ 18.60 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 31.69 Mn by 2027.

The North America Food Service Packaging Industry report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The North America Food Service Packaging Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

The food-producing nation is growing at a higher pace driven by an increase in masses of the US. The country is engaged in the food law harmonization work in coordination with Codex Alimentarius, and different government representatives from the FDA and USDA. The country’s government such as Foodservice & Packaging Institute (FPI), American Frozen Food Institute (AFFI), and Molded Pulp Environmental Packaging Association (IMFA) are some of the food-related associations, which ensures greater food safety including their manufacturing, testing, packaging, and all activities. Moreover, the industry has also developed various voluntary recommended practices concerning, handling and merchandising of the frozen foods, which further driven the growth of the food service packaging market in the United Stes.

These practices play a vital role in maintaining the quality of frozen, semi-finished, and processed food products for the benefit of users. Moreover, higher demand for processed food in the United States due to a busy lifestyle is leading to higher growth of food service packaging market.

Top Key Players:- Amcor Limited, Ball Corporation, Bemis Company, Inc., Berry North America, Inc., Dow Industries Inc, DS Smith PLC, Genpak LLC, Huhtamäki Oyj, Sealed Air Corporation, WestRock Company

The demand for food packaging is increasing at a high rate owing to, rising consumer interest towards consumption of fresh products with an extended shelf-life and controlled quality. This factor helps the food packaging manufacturers to design and develop new & safe packaging. On another side, a rising population of the North America region approx. 3.58 Bn, puts extra pressure on food production sectors to adopt enhanced food packaging solution to reduce food wastage. Therefore current approach for improving food industry aiming to lower food damage and wastage is by making important investments for the development of novel and innovative technologies for food packaging.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of North America Food Service Packaging industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The report analyzes factors affecting North America Food Service Packaging market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting North America Food Service Packaging market in these regions.

Key Questions Answered In The Report Include

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2027?

What are the key factors driving the North America Food Service Packaging market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the North America Food Service Packaging market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the North America Food Service Packaging market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the North America Food Service Packaging market?

